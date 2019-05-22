There’s nothing like a citywide clean-up to expose negligence and indifference to danger presented by cigarette butts cast aside. “It’s terrifying,” said Michelle Rozell, director of Heritage Tourism in Cripple Creek.
Along with the cigarettes, Rozell and about 60 volunteers spent the morning of May 14 picking up discarded liquor bottles, beer cans, papers and trash. Word spread fast that somebody found a $20 bill and another picked up a $100 bill.
But the butts definitely cast a pall over the garbage. “It’s scary,” said Danny Moore, a volunteer. “We found a lot of them along the highway on ’67.’”
Spearheaded by Deb Hack, the city’s custodial manager, and Renee Mueller, Historic Preservation & Planning Coordinator, the cleanup wraps up with lunch in the parks and recreation building.
“The cleanup has been a wonderful thing to pull the community together, to take pride in where they live,” Hack said. “It’s been a good day.”
In its fourth year, the Cripple Creek citywide cleanup features a bonus via Blue Start Recycling. “Our mission is to employ people with autism and disabilities,” said Bill Morris, who founded the nonprofit.
Blue Star recycles electronics, which are barred from landfills. “All the electronic material goes back into making new electronics,” Morris said.
The organization thrives on procrastination of its clients. “Most people aren’t sure where to take their old electronics so they put them in the basement or the garage,” Morris said. “It’s hard to get them out once you put them away.”
As a result, Blue Star fetches 80 percent of its recyclables. For city officials and residents, the cleanup day is a chance to get rid of old computers and printers, for instance.
Morris founded the organization 10 years ago when four men with disabilities expressed interest in working. “We just find that people with disabilities are better at this,” Morris said. “We’re hiring them, not because of their disability but because of their ability.”