City Administrator Ray White and Finance Director Paul Harris gave warnings about the state of COVID-19 in Teller County and, by extension, Cripple Creek, at the Nov. 4 Cripple Creek City Council meeting.
“The case numbers are trending in a direction we would prefer they not go,” White said. “We will be proactive with a plan coming at the end of this week.”
Harris noted that, “Today the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that the county has 287 cases and 32 new cases in the first four days of November, a 12.5% jump.”
He continued, “Teller County was successful in its court case against Charis Bible College. They will have no more large gatherings and the courts ruled that the county health department has the authority to enforce public health regulations. Most of the cases in the county have been connected to the college.”
Harris said the city will have to determine if it can stay at the “Safer at Home” level (level 2, see box) or if it will have to move into a more restrictive level. Ideally, the new-case rate should be under 5%, he said, according to state guidelines.
Several parts of the city’s coronavirus response plan have already been implemented but some have yet to be adopted by council.
City Human Resources and Risk Management Director Carol Stotts introduced a resolution to adopt temporary personnel policies. The resolution is a plan to meet state requirements to protect employees and the community against the spread of the virus. It covers workplace face coverings, health screenings and travel restrictions.
Council decided to table the resolution until after a work session can be scheduled. “We want to make sure you aren’t overreaching,” Council member Meghan Rozell said.
In other business, Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 School District Superintendent Miriam Mondragon and the district’s new secondary school principal Daniel Cummings announced that the district in one of 15 grant recipients for an amount yet to be determined — but could be between $250,000 and $4 million — in Research training for Student Enhancement (RISE) funding.
“There were 70 applicants and our application was considered the most compelling,” Cummings said. “Of the 15 chosen, our proposal was the only one that included adults and not just students. If we lift the adults, we lift the kids and the community. Needless to say, our grant writers are going for the $4 million.”
He said more than 75% of district students qualify for free and reduced lunches and a recent survey shows that 85% of secondary students deal with feelings of hopelessness every day. The majority of students are not proficient in math and/or reading.
“Traditional programs are not working,” Cummings said. “It’s time to try something new.”
“A living wage in Teller County is $22.55 an hour, but the average wage in Cripple Creek is only $11.10 an hour,” Mondragon said. “Many residents are considered to be ‘house burdened,’ meaning they pay more than 30% of their income for shelter. Most have a high school diploma but only about 32% have any college education.”
The plan is to provide vocational and career training to students and adults in the community, to build partnerships with community businesses and to bring higher education opportunities to the community.
“Casino impact funds help Pikes Peak Community College down in El Paso County,” Cummings said. “It’s time they come up here and use those impact funds in the community that generates them.”
There will be a Stakeholders Roundup from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the high school. Cummings said the district will be looking to council and others for letters in support of the program.
Additionally, Council ratified a lease extension agreement with Amory Properties for the Green House and parking lot on Bennett Avenue that was introduced at the Oct. 21 council meeting. They also approved allowing Community of Caring to sublease the Green House basement for $1 annually.
Council also approved Title VI Nondiscrimination Program Plans for city transit and public works. The plans comply with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and are meant to prohibit discrimination based on race, color, sex, age, disability and national origin.
The meeting packet also included a draft of the city’s 2021 budget, which council discussed in a work session before the regular meeting.
Finally, Rich Ingold was recognized for his long record of outstanding service to the community. Part of that recognition included a plaque presented to him by his wife Barbara and the formation of the annual Richard Ingold Community Service Award to be given to others for their outstanding community service.