On March 2, the Cripple Creek City Council approved an employment agreement with Frank Salvato to serve as the city’s new administrator. He starts March 7 but won’t be sworn in until the March 16 meeting.
A Woodland Park resident, Salvato was unable to attend the meeting because of a family medical issue. Interim City Administrator Ray White said he would help Savato transition into the new job and would stay on even after March 16 to do so, if necessary.
White recognized Keith Hoyle for five years of service with Cripple Creek Police Department, and Human Resources and Risk Management Director Carol Stotts, who has been with the city for 19 years. “I would have waited to recognize Carol next year, but I hope I won’t be working here then,” White said.
At a work session, the council heard a presentation from Tyler De La Plaine, who is researching the community’s built environment and how it can improve a sense of community and place.
“This research is part of my dissertation from Texas Tech (University),” he said about a week before his presentation. “I’m working on a doctorate in Environmental Design. Environmental psychology is a new field. … it takes an interdisciplinary look at the environment from the human perspective.”
He has an eye on how the built environment can help a city attract and retain residents and maintain schools and the workforce. He said he had been planning to look at urban environments but decided about 10 months ago to focus on rural communities. He hopes to present his findings to council this fall or winter.
“My drive is to get back into community service after serving in the Navy,” he said. “Rural communities need volunteers.”
In other business, City Finance Director Paul Harris’ COVID-19 report was all good news for a change. “The one-week cumulative case rate is down into the blue range along with the one-week positivity rate at about 3.4 percent,” he said. “The only way it could be better would be if everything was in the green.”
As an external communicator for Newmont Corporation’s Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, former Cripple Creek City Council member Meghan Rozell presented countil with the Newmont Mines quarterly report.
She said the company is filming video for its new self-guided mine tours. The company is also getting ready to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. All Newmont mines are aiming at gender parity by 2030.
Rozell thanked the Cripple Creek Fire Department for quickly putting out a crusher-conveyor fire Jan. 6. Because of the department’s quick action, the conveyor was back up and running on Feb. 14.
The mine’s general manager, Melissa Harmon, spoke about an alliance with Caterpillar Company. Two automation pilot projects will be starting soon at the CC&V Mine and the Tanami Mine in Australia. Automated trucks, which will eventually be electric, will cut greenhouse emissions by 30% by 2030 and help the company reach zero net carbon emissions by 2050.
Trucker operators will be retrained and redeployed. “No one will lose their jobs,” Harmon said.
Harmon is moving up to become Vice President of Newmont’s North American Region. CC&V is starting the search for a new general manager.
CC&V Sustainability and External Relations Specialist Katie Blake said the mine plans to continue mining at least through 2031 and will extend the life of the Valley Leach Facility.
She also reported that the historic Fairview Ore House has become increasingly unstable and could not be saved. The company has contracted with three artists to create artworks that will be donated to local museums.
Additionally, she said, the company has supported community investment with $375,000 and it’s Covid Relief Fund has reached $628,000 in contributions.
Sustainability and External Relations Manager Justin Raglin reported that while the mine has no intention to close anytime soon, it has started a study to create a closure plan.
He said the company will look for ways to continue to expand the mine’s life, but that eventually the mine will close. “We have to have a plan for that,” he said.
Also, Council unanimously approved a resolution presented by Building Official Ken Hartsfield. The new resolution corrects a resolution council approved in 2018. The original resolution’s text stated that a proposed new Bronco Billy’s Hotel and Casino building would be six stories tall relative to Carr Avenue and seven stories tall relative to Bennett Avenue but submitted building plans that showed a building eight and nine stories tall relative to these two streets.
Bronco Billy’s was approved for a height variance based on the drawings, Hartsfield said.