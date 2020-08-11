Cripple Creek City Council at its Aug. 5 meeting voted to table a possible reimbursement of expenses for the canceled Salute to American Veterans Rally.
Prior to the vote, the council went into executive session to discuss Pro Promotions head Jim Wear’s request for the City’s help with expenses he incurred when council canceled this year’s rally due to coronavirus concerns at a July 23 special meeting.
The request will be discussed again at Council’s Oct. 6 meeting.
Ray White, Cripple Creek’s new acting city administrator, said he has reviewed the city’s COVID-19 hazard mitigation protocols and is confident they are working to keeping city employees safe.
He announced that Heather Hildebrand celebrated 15 years as a city employee and that Michelle Rozell is celebrating 10 years with the city.
White also announced that the Thin Air Theater Company has canceled shows at the Butte Theater for the rest of the year.
White is a former Cripple Creek city administrator and has also been an acting administrator for the city. He started on July 28 and his contract runs through March 31, 2021.
Finance Director Paul Harris, who was acting as both finance director and interim city administrator, stated in an email on Aug. 6 that hiring White will allow him to devote all of his time to dealing with city finances.
Harris said the city is finishing up a two-week watch period because the number of COVID-19 cases in Teller County has increased by 80 cases since July 3. At the end of the watch period, the state will decide whether to extend the variance that allowed the local casinos to open.
“We’re fighting hard to make the case that there isn’t an increase cases in Cripple Creek and Victor,” he said. “There have been no cases connected to the casinos. All the new cases have been in the north end of the county.”
Council voted to accept a $223,196 federal grant to buy two new buses that are Americans with Disabilities Act approved. The city has budgeted $55,799 as the local match. Accepting the grant means the funds are locked in until the end of 2022. The buses will replace two buses that are approaching the end of their usefulness.
Council also approved a revocable permit for the Wildwood Casino for the construction of the Joe’s Diner Deck on the east side of the building.
Finally, council approved a county/city intergovernmental agreement that sets out the duties of both the county and the city when it comes to participating in the Nov. 3 General Election. Election participation will cost the city approximately $2,000.