At 10 minutes, the Sept. 21 Cripple Creek City Council meeting might have been one of the shortest meetings on record, but council used that short time to approve four agenda items.
Mayor Milford Ashworth listened in on Zoom while Mayor Pro Tem Tom Litherland ran the meeting.
First, Cripple Creek codes allows the Teller County treasurer to collect unpaid city utility bills. Council certified overdue bills, totaling $4,332, from seven customers and sent them to the treasurer’s office where they will be added to each customer’s tax bill.
To avoid having to change the municipal code regulating water and wastewater tap fees every time it approves a new annual budget, council unanimously approved a change to the code directing individuals to the most recent fee schedule.
The city transit department receives grant funding through the state of Colorado. The Colorado Department of Transportation is responsible for providing Federal Transit Administration drug and alcohol oversight for the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
To fulfill its duties, CDOT contracted with RLS & Associates Inc. to conduct a compliance review, which included reviewing the city’s FTA/FMCSA drug and alcohol policies. That review showed that the policies needed minor revisions and updates to remain in compliance with USDOT regulations.
To keep the grant money flowing, Human Resources/Risk Management Director Carol Stotts and her department amended the city drug and alcohol handbook incorporating the revisions and updates. The amendments were reviewed by the city attorney and unanimously approved by council.
Finally, council approved the renewal of a one-year sublease of the basement of the “Green House” at 166 E. Bennett Ave., to Community of Caring. This is a green-painted house and not the municipal greenhouse located behind the Cripple Creek Park and Recreation Center at 128 E. Bennett Ave.
Aspen Mine Center board member Richard Ingold said Community of Caring uses the basement to store seasonal items and furniture.