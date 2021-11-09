Cripple Creek Councilwoman Meghan Rozell gave an emotional farewell to the city council Nov. 3. After one term on council she decided not to run for a second term.
She thanked fellow council members and city staff for their help in making her term a success.
Immediately following her farewell, acting City Clerk Malissa Gish swore in Mark Green, who ran unopposed as Rozell’s replacement.
Later in the meeting, council appointed Gish to the permanent city clerk position. Mayor Milford Ashworth swore her in.
In other business was a discussion on short-term rentals, which have become an issue across Colorado and the nation and Cripple Creek is no exception. To give the city staff time to gather information and study the issues and impacts of these kinds of rental properties, the city council approved, on first reading, a nine-month emergency moratorium on opening and operating short-term rental properties.
The problem, according to the ordinance, is that many long-term rentals and newly constructed housing units are being converted into short-term rentals, which further exacerbates the city’s severe housing shortage. The aim is not to eliminate short-term rentals, but to create balance in housing types.
As an emergency ordinance, the moratorium will be effective the minute it’s approved on second reading. Green was the only holdout, voting against the moratorium.
Council also approved another ordinance on first reading that, if approved on second reading, would change the effective dates for water and wastewater rate increases from April to January. This would align the increases with the city’s fiscal year.
Merit LLC and Jera LLC submitted a request to vacate Pikes Peak Avenue between Fifth Steet (formerly Colorado 67) and Bison Avenue and an associated alley. This would facilitate the construction of housing, a sports bar/casino and an arcade pavilion. In cases like this, council also acts as the city’s planning commission, and wearing both hats it approved the request.
Additionally, two ordinances were approved on second reading, The first makes manufactured and factory-built homes permitted in all residential zones. With this approval, city codes would treat these homes the same way they treat stick-built homes.
The second ordinance eliminates device-fee exemptions for the first 50 devices in casinos and shifts counting devices from the City Clerk’s Office to the Finance Department.
Finally, council approved an agreement to sell water to Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co.
Interim City Administrator Ray White said he will be staying on the job for a while longer because the search for his replacement has hit a snag. A candidate has pulled out, leaving the search with only one finalist. The position will be readvertised.
Finance Director Paul Harris introduced Melissa Beaty, who is celebrating 25 years with the city, much of it in the finance department.
He decided to forego his “Doom and Gloom” COVID 19 report, which is available at cityofcripplecreek.com. The highlights of that report include that Cripple Creek added 56 new cases in October, an increase of 35 cases, or 167%, over September; and Teller County added 459 new cases in October, an increase of 120 cases, or 35%, over September.
Annie Durham, representing the Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1, invited council members to a special Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 11 at the high school. She also announced that the school district is the 2021 Best Work Place according to a survey by The Gazette.