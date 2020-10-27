Within the last month in Cripple Creek the mayor and one city employee have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We are taking every precaution,” City Administrator Ray White said at the Oct. 21 Cripple Creek City Council meeting. “The overall numbers (of cases) are going up across the state. The city of Pueblo is cutting its in-office staff to 25% and we’re watching them and other cities to see how they handle the situation. We might have to move into more staff working from home.”
Council reported at its Oct. 7 meeting that Mayor Milford Ashworth had tested positive for the virus. He is self-quarantining.
According to the Teller County Public Health COVID-19 report, as of Oct. 15 there were 189 positive cases, 62% of which were in Woodland Park. There have been four deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began in March.
For at least the next three months, Cripple Creek will be using planning and development contract services instead of hiring a new planning director. Council members approved a three-month professional services contract with Baseline Engineering Corp. Baseline was recommended by the Colorado Municipal League and Colorado Code Consultants.
“Baseline has a good track record, providing planning and development services for small municipalities,” White said. “They will have a person on site one day a week and on-call four days a week.”
Baseline’s contract will be reevaluated in a few months. At that time council could extend the contract or begin the process of hiring a new planning director.
Finance Director Paul Harris presented a resolution to extend a lease for a parking lot off Masonic Avenue for five more years. This item was added to the agenda at the last moment so a contract can be approved in time for the property management company to file for property tax breaks.
Councilwoman Meghan Rozell abstained from voting in protest because the company gets a tax break for leasing the lot of a nonprofit and still refused the give the city a price break.
Harris also announced that the city has requested $105,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding. He has also requested $1.75 million for emergency services from Department of Local Affairs.
Renee Mueller, from the buildings, planning and historic preservation offices, presented a historic preservation funding request for $900 for brickwork repairs on American Legion Post 171. As members of the post, Mayor Pro Tem Tom Litherland and Councilman Charles Solomone recused themselves from the discussion and vote to approve.
The building at 400 E. Eaton Ave. was built in 1900 and has had a variety of uses over the century. It became city property in 2002 and later that year it was transferred to the American Legion. The building has been the subject of many preservation efforts including a new roof, coverings for the historic windows, paint, sidewalk repair and brick and mortar work.
Council approved amendments to the yard-setback codes for setback projections.