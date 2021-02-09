At the Feb. 2 Cripple Creek City Council meeting, Interim City Administrator Ray White read a press release clarifying and reaffirming the city’s support for veterans and the Salute to American Veterans Rally.
He stated that the rally and other events were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. These cancellations carried over to 2021 because the financial impact of COVID-related closures have forced the city to eliminate financial support for all special events except the July 4th celebration.
“Several social media posts have suggested these cancellations were the result of the City’s lack of appreciation for our veterans. These divisive posts were wrong and in no way reflect the City’s actual position,” he stated, adding that the annual rally generates some of the city’s largest crowds.
He said the city hopes 2022 will provide the opportunity to again show appreciation for veterans.
The statement ends with the following:
“We are also very proud of our active-duty military and our Military Memorial Wall, located at the entrance to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The wall is dedicated to active-duty service members from the Pikes Peak region who have made the ultimate sacrifice since the 911 terrorist attack. An annual ceremony is held once a year to honor our fallen from the previous year. The event is typically held in conjunction with the Salute to American Veterans Rally and open to the public. The date for the 2021 dedication is currently pending.”
Focusing on the economic impact COVID-19 has had on Colorado municipalities, White listed statistics compiled by the Colorado Municipal League: 41% of municipalities had to cut their general funds, 71% reported negative impacts, 34% had to postpone filling staff vacancies, 23% froze salaries and 6% had to lay off full-time employees.
In an earlier interview, he said the 2021 budget is the smallest the city has had in 25 years.
Finance Director Paul Harris also spoke about COVID-19 in his report. Since the pandemic started last year there have been 14 related deaths in Teller County, including five in January. Also, in January, there were 10 new cases in Cripple Creek.
Total COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are firmly lodged in the state’s dial at orange, but the percentage of positive cases among those tested has dropped to yellow.
The county has vaccinated 2,235 people, and 412 of those vaccinated have received their second shot (as of Feb. 2).
“Teller County Health is asking people to sign up on as many (vaccination) lists as they can, especially those over age 70,” he said, listing Teller County Public Health, UCHealth, veterans’ organizations, Safeway Pharmacy and their personal healthcare providers.
The city’s lobbyist, Sol Malick, gave the legislative update, such as it is. The state legislature opened for three days and then closed again until Feb. 16.
“Whether the legislature stays open at that time is also up in the air, he said. “No bills have been filed. They (the legislators) said they didn’t want to let people ‘work’ their bills for a month without a public process.”
In other business, council approved a contract with Peak Government LTD to promote the city’s mission, which includes these guiding principles:
Maintain and enhance the city’s historic downtown character and the community’s image.
Promote infill and efficient growth, balanced employment, economic development and balanced housing opportunities.
Support tourism and a walkable community.
Protect the community’s view shed by working with the Newmont Mine to mitigate the impact of mining activities.
Council also extended White’s employment agreement to continue as the city’s interim city administrator.
The Bronco Billy’s Hotel and Casino Renovation project took up the rest of the agenda. Council approved:
A certificate declaring the renovation’s appropriateness as a “Project of Special Merit;”
A height variance allowing the facility to rise to six stories on Carr Street and seven stories on Bennett Avenue;
Extending the project completion date to Dec. 31, 2022;
An amended and restated development agreement between the city and FHR-Colorado, LLC for the project.
All mention of phased construction were eliminated. “The project will be completed all at once,” City Planner Alyssa Rivas said.