Cripple Creek City Council opened its Feb. 17 meeting with Mayor Milford Ashworth offering council’s sympathies to the family, friends and constituents of Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr, who died from COVID-19 on Feb. 16.
Cripple Creek was anticipating moving its COVID-19 dial to blue within a few days, something that happened for the entire county the following day.
Level Blue (caution) means that people should continue to wear masks, wash hands often and social distance when outside their homes. Lighter restrictions also include:
High-risk populations should continue to work from home if at all possible.
Personal gatherings are permitted for up to 10 people from no more than two households.
Schools should reopen for in-person learning.
Restaurants are allowed to serve at 50% capacity or 175 people (or up to 225 people by calculation) indoors and should follow social-distancing guidelines between parties outdoors.
Last call at bars moves to midnight.
For full information on COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine distributions, visit covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial-dashboard or tellercovid.com.
Interim city Administrator Ray White said staff was working on opening up the city. “We’re working on employee travel policies and trends,” White said.
The city suspended transit service last week because of the weather, he said. This happened after a city bus picked up schoolchildren and then got stuck in the snow. Children were rescued by Cripple Creek Police officers and no one was hurt.
In other business, Diane Pritchard was honored for 25 years of service to the city. White said the city has one of the state’s smallest dispatch centers but, because of Pritchard’s work, it has received the highest honors.
Paul Harris announced that Connie Briggs, who served as an assistant city clerk from 1994 to 2004, has recently died but not from COVID-19. “She will be missed,” he said.
As of Feb. 17, Teller County has had 1,230 COVID-19 cases, 72 of which were among Cripple Creek residents. The county has vaccinated 4,552 with 3,481 receiving their first dose and 1,071 receiving their second dose.
“Our vaccine is shipped from Tennessee but the weather delayed this week’s shipment,” Harris said. “More should be arriving soon.”
Also, the council approved, on second reading, Robert Regester’s request to rezone his property from industrial to limited residential.
Council also approved a two-year contract with cyber security company KIVU for “Managed Security Service – Endpoint and Response.”
Additionally, the city hired KIVU on a year-to-year basis in 2019 after the city experienced a data-security incident. Current managed-security provider Phoenix Technology Group recommended that the city continue its agreement with KIVU, which offered a two-year contract at a reduced rate. By accepting the longer contract, the city will save $10,000 per year.