CRIPPLE CREEK • At its June 4 meeting, City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for a residential development at Carr Avenue and Main Street. The approval process took two more steps forward June 15 with council approval, on first reading, of an ordinance to rezone the lots and a resolution for a conditional use permit.
Clayton Homes of Pueblo, represented by Vincent Hall, requested the rezone because the property consists of two lots, each in a different zone. Cripple Creek Building Official Ken Hartsfield said the request is reasonable and meets the criteria necessary to approve a rezone.
Upon final approval at an upcoming public hearing, the lot that was zoned Neighborhood Residential will be rezoned to match the other lot, Mixed-Use Neighborhood . Residential development is a conditional use in the latter types of zones and requires a permit.
Three of the six homes proposed will have garages.
All homes will meet historical architectural standards as a condition set by the city Historic Preservation Commission when it recommended approval of the certificate of appropriateness.
At the request of Cripple Creek Fire Chief Joe O’Conor, the city’s Stage 2 fire ban has been downgraded to Stage 1.
A Stage 1 ban prohibits burning anything outside of an outdoor fireplace or fire ring, use of explosives except for permitted mining operations, noncommercial fireworks, and firing model rockets. Burning rubbish inside the city limits is aways prohibited.
“Fire danger is not over,” O’Conor said.
“I’m urging people to be careful with open flames.”
Council also approved a certificate of appropriateness for Wildwood Casino Hotel’s new parking lot. In this case, the HPC requires the parking lot to harmonize with the city’s historic design standards, while also differentiating the new from the historic.
Planning and Historical Preservation Coordinator Renee Mueller said it’s difficult to find down lighting with light poles no taller than 12 feet. The lighting being proposed is 12-feet, 8-inches tall.
“That’s as close as we could come,” she said.
By a unanimous vote, council approved vacating 14,532 square feet of Pikes Peak Avenue and portions of adjacent alleys between Bison Street and Fifth Street (formerly Colorado 67).
The city is declining participation in the state’s family leave program that would provide 12 weeks of paid leave in certain circumstances such as illness or injury. Employees still have the option of participating in the program at any time.
Richard Ingold, representing the Gold Camp Association, said the association’s many members have big plans for the city’s July 4 celebration, including a beer tent, vendors, visits with first responders, and fireworks.
The association includes more than 40 member businesses, nonprofit organizations and public/private associations and organizations.
It was formed to help the cities of Cripple Creek and Victor keep and improve events through fundraising and organizing. After the July 4 celebration, the association will help with Victor Gold Rush Days, set for July 15-17.