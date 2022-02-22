A Feb. 16 phone and internet outage in Cripple Creek made holding the city council meeting a challenge.
At just about 4 p.m. that day, Teller County Sheriff’s Office relayed a Nixle message from Cripple Creek Police Department saying that all department phone lines were out. Those lines were only part of the city’s problems.
City Clerk Malissa Gish said a construction accident at the Bronco Billy’s casino construction site took out the city office phones and the internet, including Zoom capabilities.
A city council work session with the Cripple Creek Gaming Association that had been scheduled for at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 was moved to the March 16 meeting, and the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. took place, but without council members Missy Trenary and Mark Green, who had planned to attend via Zoom.
Gish said Interim City Administrator Ray White and new fire chief Joe O’Conor recognized Capt. Ryan Lohmeier with a plaque for serving as interim fire chief during the city’s long search for a replacement.
Retiring Butte Theater Manager Mel Moser was also presented with a plaque, and the theater building was renamed the Mel Moser Building in his honor. The city hired Zak Sztanyo as his replacement. He will start March 7, but Moser will be staying on until sometime in April to help out.
With barely a quorum, Gish said council approved every item on the agenda. These included:
Setting City Hall, the post office and the city website, cityofcripplecreek.com, as the official sites for posting meetings.
Appointing J.R. Gatlin to the Historic Preservation Commission and Sofia Balas as an alternate. Council also approved changes to the terms of Reed Grainger, Mike Gross and Dixie Clair and reappointed Jeff Regester to a two-year term.
Approved a five-year lease/purchase agreement with TYMCO Inc. as street sweeper. The annual payment will be almost $43,000, for a total cost of $198,950.
Renewed the lease with Edge Wellness and Rehabilitation at the city’s Medical Building.
Approved a request for $10,750 from the Cripple Creek District Museum in lieu of a matching grant of $37,575 the museum no longer needs. The new funding will pay for repairing the old train depot’s front steps and sidewalks and replacing siding and painting the Colorado Trading & Transfer Building.
Accepted a grant from Innovative Affordable Housing Strategies.
Approved a personnel handbook.
Elected Tom Litherland for another term as Mayor Pro Tem.