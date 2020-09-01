Last month, Cripple Creek City Council voted to approve allowing quasi-judicial hearings to be held virtually if the applicant signs an agreement.
Council heard its first virtual quasi-judicial case in a special meeting on Aug. 19. Quasi-judicial cases are most likely to involve land uses and this one, filed by Robert and Wanda Leech, is no exception.
The couple have requested that five parcels in the Hayden Placer Addition, 114 and 116 Hettig Ave., be resubdivided into two lots and that part of an alley be vacated.
According to Planning and Community Development Director William Gray, this looked to be a simple subdivision but a survey turned up several irregularities, including encroachments by cabins located on the parcels, shared water and sanitary sewer lines.
One of the existing cabins encroaches into the alley right of way, hence the need to vacate that part of the alley. City Public Works and utility providers signed off on vacating the alley, but asked that a six-foot utility easement be maintained.
Shared water and sewer lines, which Gray compared to telephone party lines, are no longer allowed in the city. Owners would have to agree to maintain the shared lines or install new lines to each cabin.
The city’s responsibility for water- and sewer-line issues starts at its mains. Line problems on private property are the property owners’ responsibility.
Redrawing the lot lines and vacating part of the alley solves irregularities and allows the owners to sell the property.
The request was approved with one abstention — Councilwoman Meghan Rozell arrived at the virtual meeting too late to hear the case.