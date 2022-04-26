The city of Cripple Creek gets much of its funding from gaming device fees. At the April 20 city council meeting, Finance Director Paul Harris reported that during the second quarter the number of devices increased by 26, to 2,826.
“We’re still down 759 machines from pre-COVID-19, or 21 percent,” he said. “We’re not rebounding rapidly. Multiple factors go into that.”
Later in the meeting, council voted to increase device fees from $300 to $330 per device, effective July 1.
Harris also reported that the state legislature is looking at a bill that would move money from the limited stakes tax funding distribution to the extended program, which uses a different formula to determine revenue distribution.
“This would hurt us,” Harris said. “It would also take funding away from state historic preservation funding and give it to community colleges, which also would hurt us.”
The legislature might carve out one-time funding for historic preservation to try to make it whole, he said.
“Legislators met with the governor’s office, historic preservation and junior colleges,” Harris said. “No one else had their voices heard. We’re going to ramp up and fight this one. … There are only 12 days left of this session.”
The news on new sports-vending legislation is also not encouraging, he said.
COVID-19 cases in Teller County are rising again after a brief respite, Harris said. “There have been no deaths in April, so far, but all three of the indices we use are worse this week than they were last week,” he said.
Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Career and Technical Education Coordinator Annie Durham reported that students in the Culinary Program will be taking Serve-Safe food-handling tests next week and will be catering the Gold and Purple Ball at Cripple Creek Elks Lodge 316 in May.
“This will be the fifth event they’ve catered this year,” she said. “(Representatives from) the Colorado Restaurant Association visited the school. We’ll be using their curriculum next year. They were happy with our facilities and the direction we’ve been going. It’s nice to have that affirmation from an outside entity.”
Two CC-V seniors in the Fire Science Program have passed Firefighter 1 testing and will be deploying with Stone Mountain Fire Protection in Lake George, Durham said. They will work on wild land fires over the summer.
Construction and building trades will be getting a new building and will sell its building, which doesn’t meet its needs.
“They’ll be breaking ground this summer,” Durham said. “The shell should be done in October and the building should be finished by next spring.”
The district’s new Adult Education Center will connect adults with opportunities for skills training for employment, Durham said.
“If someone is hired by the mine but needs steel-toed boots, we can help find funding for things like that, too,” she said. “We’ll also partner with local businesses and entities for employment and we’re working with Pikes Peak Workforce Center, which will offer ‘Bring Your A-Game to Work,’ soft-skills training and financial-literacy classes.”
Durham asked for programming suggestions. “We’re so brand new, we’re still building the programs,” she said. “We’re always open to suggestions.”
An open house is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. on April 27.
New City Administrator Frank Salvato has been meeting with a variety of local groups, including the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the RE-1 school district and Sen. Michael Bennet’s office.
“We want to have a joint meeting between the school district and city council,” he said. “Sen. Bennet has funding available. His office contacted us to get us on the funding list. We’ll see if we can get some federal help from his office.”
In other business, the council:
By resolution, acknowledged the completion of the Streetcar Planning Study and the Predesign of the Transit Bus/Streetcar Operations Storage Facility
Approved a resolution to update the personnel handbook for the police department
Approved a resolution denying an appeal for a Lodging Business License to operate a Short-Term Rental at 317 E. Golden Ave.
Approved on second reading an ordinance vacating a portion of the South 3rd Street right-of-way
Approved development and master license agreements with Triple Crown Holdings LLC (Midnight Rose Hotel) for improvements. City Attorney Erin Smith said the agreements will protect the city if the Triple Crown improvements project isn’t completed and with the completion and maintenance of each private improvement on city properties.