Many studies over past decades have shown that Teller County has a housing deficit, especially in the area of workforce housing. Cripple Creek City Council is intent on doing something about it.
On May 19, council members hosted a work session that included staff, community members, developers and employers to look for ways to increase diversity in housing. One idea they explored was offering incentives.
Finance Director Paul Harris said there is a possibility that COVID-19 Recovery Funds could be used for housing.
“Small communities, with less than 50,000 people, are at the bottom of Treasury’s distribution list,” he said. “We’re still waiting for them to work out the details of what we can use the money for.”
Unlike the distribution from last year’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was funneled through Teller County, these recovery funds will be a direct distribution.
The Department of Local Affairs has competitive grant programs that could also help, Harris said, adding, “Towns that present shovel-ready projects will be better off.”
John Vasilakis, representing Century Casinos, said the city’s lack of housing diversity is making it difficult to find and keep qualified employees. Century is planning a workforce-housing project involving two-bedroom modular homes.
“Cripple Creek has a short building season but if we can get utilities and foundations finished during the short season, modular homes can be craned in all year,” he said, adding that modular homes are built to the same standards as stick-built homes. “Our aim is to make buying a home cheaper than renting one. … families could buy these homes, build up equity over time and move on to bigger homes later.”
Vasilakis said these second-generation homes would be two-story modular homes, installed on narrow lots. He also indicated that a quick construction schedule would save on lumber costs.
Several construction and business websites, including the National Association of Home Builders, Fortune and Bloomberg, have blamed COVID-19 on the current lumber shortage and rising costs as new construction slowed last year and many lumber mills closed down. The NAHB called the situation “volatile.”
Cripple Creek contractor Matt Focht said everyone knows there is a housing shortage, which isn’t just affecting Cripple Creek casinos.
“A lack of affordable, attainable, workforce housing, whatever you want to call it, is affecting the entire county,” he said. “Sheriff Mikesell said he was having similar issues. People are getting desperate at the county level.”
He said Cripple Creek could become a model community with help for developers and employers.
Stating that it’s important for the city to market itself as open to development and willing to create incentives, council directed staff to develop incentive plans.
In other business, there was a short discussion about hiring a new city administrator. The position is currently being filled by Interim City Administrator Ray White.
The city has received 13 applications. The plan is for council to look at all the applications and pick the Top 10, then staff can express their opinions on the Top 5 of those before council picks the top candidate.
“If we don’t find a good candidate, we can advertise again,” Mayor Milford Ashworth said.
The city’s regular council meeting followed the work session with a hearing on a lodging and entertainment liquor license for the new Wildwood Hotel. The public hearing was held with council opening the public hearing as the city’s liquor authority.
Following the order of presentation set by state statute, staff presented the case and Wildwood General Manager Matt Andrighetti gave more details. No one from the community spoke for or against the license.
Andrighetti said liquor would only be served in the hotel’s conference room and banquet hall. People will not be able to carry alcohol from the casino to the hotel.
After closing the hearing, council approved the license. It will be held in City Clerk Janell Sciacca’s office until the hotel opens, which Andrighetti said is expected to be June 15.
During public comment, Victor City Administrator Richard Mann thanked Cripple Creek staff for working well with Victor.
“Both cities rely on each other,” he said. “We borrow equipment from each other. For example, we borrowed your chip sealer to seal our streets. Things are happening in Victor, slowly but surely.”
“Richard is great to work with,” Harris said. “Victor let us use its sewer camera, which is an expensive piece of equipment. We have a great working relationship.”
During his report White said the city is working on a return to normalcy. Harris reported that COVID-19 indicators are still improving and that 40% of the city’s population is fully vaccinated.