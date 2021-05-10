CRIPPLE CREEK • City Council mulled over a “big decision” regarding the fate of 13 acres of city property last week.
Teller Rifles, aka Teller County Marksmanship and Self-Defense Group, requested the land for use as a firearms-training facility.
“We can’t just hand over a big chunk of land,” said Councilwoman Missy Trenary during the May 5 Council meeting.
Michael Lindsey represented the group during public comment. Both Mayor Pro Tem Tom Litherland and Councilman Charles Solomone are group members and didn’t take part in the discussion following Lindsey’s presentation, except to comment on the group’s intentions.
“This will not be a public-shooting range,” Lindsey said. “Access will be limited and there will be a range-certified supervisor on site. Members will have to pass background checks.”
The facility would include a 100-yard rifle range and a 25-yard handgun range. It could be used to train law enforcement officers and would be open to members of the Timberline Fishing Club, and Cripple Creek and Victor employees.
“People won’t just be able to show up,” Lindsey said. “This isn’t just for shooting. Our emphasis is on training and respect for the law and the environment.”
City Attorney Erin Smith explained that if council decides to let Teller Rifles use the land, it would not be a deed transfer but rather a deed restriction. If Teller Rifles can’t keep up with liability insurance payments, the property isn’t used as requested or the organization disbands, the land would revert back to the city.
Mayor Milford Ashworth and council members Trenary and Meghan Rozell directed staff to start working on the contract with a proviso that Teller Rifles provide a membership list, by laws, hours of operations, caliber restrictions and other necessary information.
In other business, interim City Administrator Ray White said city staff is narrowing down the applicants for fire chief and will start interviews May 17.
Finance Director Paul Harris said there were 232 COVID-19 cases in April compared to March’s total of 150. During that same time, Cripple Creek had 16 cases in April and 32 cases in March.
“The bug is still out there,” he said. “I hope everyone gets vaccinated so this will go away.”
Council amended its emergency resolution concerning coronavirus, declaring that council “has no intention to implement any local standards that are more restrictive than those issued by the state of Colorado.”
Council will continue meetings over the Zoom platform and council members will be able to attend over the platform if they need to quarantine or are ill.
Additionally, Council approved the following ordinances and resolutions:
An ordinance on second reading to vacate approximately 1,240 square feet of the West Golden Avenue right of way that encroaches on three of the properties.
A resolution approving a special exception to allow workforce housing units at the Gold King Mountain Inn.
A special exception allowing Bronco Billy’s to use several lots at the entrance to Cripple Creek on Colorado 67 for temporary parking during construction at the casino and hotel.
An ordinance on first reading amending the city code pertaining to demolition permit fees and bonds.