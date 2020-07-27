Another Teller County event has been added to the list of COVID-19-related cancellations. In a special meeting on July 23, Cripple Creek City Council decided to cancel the annual Salute to American Veterans Rally that had been planned for August.
Before making a decision, the council heard testimony for and against canceling the rally while Colorado is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The City noted in a July 24 news release that Teller County COVID-19 cases have increased from 41 to 89 since July 3. “The cancellation of this popular event was not taken lightly and was done to protect the health, safety, and wellness of the community,” the release states.
Pro Promotions owner Jim Wear, producer of the annual rally, said at the meeting the rally’s COVID-19 plan was approved by Teller County Health and the Board of County Commissioners. “The uptick in cases in Teller County doesn’t affect the rally,” he said. “The fear is misplaced.”
He added, “I won’t second guess your decision but I will ask the city to mitigate expenses already incurred.”
“Considering the time we’re in, this would be a bad decision,” Army veteran Ray McPeek said. “Division is being sowed by anarchists but the rally stands for country, it stands for patriots. There’s a lot of fear mongering about something only slightly more dangerous than the flu.”
Miki Freeman added, “The rally is just as important as the Fourth of July. Too many people are losing their rights because of fear. We can have protests but not a rally? You think our vets are a threat?”
Two city employees spoke in favor of cancellation.
“There have been significant reductions in what we can offer, and it won’t get better,” Ellen Moon said. “This (cancellation) is an opportunity for the city to avoid exposure, which would put additional stress on city businesses.”
“This is not the year to risk shutting down again,” Michelle Rozell said.
Mayor Pro Tem Tom Litherland asked citizens to put themselves in the city’s shoes. “If something develops that shuts us down again, everyone will suffer,” he said.
“Whether we like it or not — another shutdown would impact our casinos and businesses and city revenues,” Councilwoman Meghan Rozell said. “… I support the veterans but I’m looking at the long term — come back next year to the best celebration ever.”
Council member Melissa Trenary spoke for keeping the rally open. “If we’re concerned about someone bringing something in, that applies to other visitors, too,” she said. “Canceling the event would be a hardship to people who have already spent non-refundable money. This event can be managed – it’s not a serious threat.”
In the end, council voted four to one to cancel the event.