CRIPPLE CREEK • City Council on June 16 approved an ordinance on first reading and a resolution to address Cripple Creek’s housing deficit by creating incentives for developers.
City Attorney Erin Smith said the city can only waive certain fees if there is an ordinance. Upon final approval, this ordinance will allow the city to waive water and sewer tap fees and infrastructure costs to residential developers on a project-by-project basis.
To qualify, developers must obtain building permits by June 2, 2024. Construction must be completed and a final occupancy permit must be issued by June 2, 2025.
Waivers must not have a “material” negative impact on the city’s finances, which will be determined by council. Priority will be based on how quickly a project can be completed and the number of dwelling units dedicated specifically for workforce housing.
If waivers are approved but the developer fails to meet the conditions set by the ordinance, the waivers will be voided and the developer will have to pay the tap fees and infrastructure costs in full before an occupancy permit will be issued.
Mayor Pro Tem Tom Litherland asked if this provision will carry over if the property changes hands.
“Yes, these agreements are binding on successors and heirs,” Smith said.
Resolution No. 2021-12 amends and clarifies a similar resolution that was approved by council June 2. Smith said the earlier resolution capped tap-fee waivers, deferments and reimbursements at 10%. The clarification removes this cap and changes the language to “not less than 10 percent.”
The new resolution also adds another incentive, Smith said. The city will “Reimburse a portion of or all public infrastructure expenses either directly or through a Cost Recovery Agreement in accordance with the City’s policy.”
These incentives can be used together or separately, depending in the project.
At the last council meeting, Interim City Administrator Ray White was asked to work with Smith on streamlining the city’s permitting processes.
“I’ve been in conversations with Erin (Smith),” he said. “There are limitations to what we can handle administratively because we are a statutory city. This is a work in progress. We will keep you updated.”
White announced that several applications have been received for the City Administrator position and interviews will begin on July 7. Finalists for the position will be announced.
Other open staff positions must be advertised among current city employees, White said, and the search is still on for a new fire chief.
Council also approved a professional-services agreement with AECOM to design a “Streetcar Operations Maintenance Facility.” AECOM is already consulting with the city on the streetcar routes.
Finance Director Paul Harris said there could be additional funding from the Colorado Department of Transportation for planning and analysis that will help the city obtain other grants.
Council approved setting aside up to $158,000 or its American Rescue Act funding toward matching funds for a $1.3 million Transportation Alternative Program grant. The TAP grant was awarded by the state in 2018 but has yet to be implemented.
“Pledging more money toward the match will help speed things along,” Harris said. “I hope to hear from CDOT soon.”
The grant will help the city install sidewalks, curbs and gutters along Galena Avenue.