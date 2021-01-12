CRIPPLE CREEK • City Council on Jan. 6 approved an ordinance to add a new chapter the city code enacting Amendment 77 and removing the $100 single-bet cap.
Council also approved a resolution that will add almost two dozen new named casino games in addition to any variations of Keno, Blackjack and Pai Gow Poker not already approved.
The resolution also includes approval of side bets on certain games and includes any new games that might be approved by the gaming commission in future.
“That way we won’t have to come back to council for approval every time the commission approves new games,” said Cripple Creek Interim City Administrator Ray White. “Several casino owners said they had never heard of some of these games. Of course, it’s up to them to decide which new games they will offer.”
With the COVID-19 risk level falling, city operations are slowly opening back up, White said.
“We’re starting with transit, offering limited daily service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” he said. “We’ve reconfigured buses to improve social distancing and to protect drivers and riders. Public works is next.”
The fire department won’t be open for a couple of weeks because it has reported two positive COVID-19 cases within two weeks, making it an “official outbreak site.”
“The fire department might be able to reopen on Jan. 19,” White said.
Finance Director Paul Harris said the current gaming-device count is 2,794, representing a 22% increase over the 2020 fourth quarter.
He also announced that the two-week COVID-19 rate is falling. The city has 57 positive cases. Teller County COVID deaths have increased to 10, with three deaths coming in the last eight days.
“Our sympathies go out their families,” Harris said.
He added that Walgreens will be working with the Cripple Creek Medical Plaza to administer the COVID vaccine. So far, 158, Cripple Creek people have received the first dose.
Marketing and Events Director Jeff Mosher said the city won’t be printing a 2021-events calendar. “You’ll need to watch for posters,” he said.
The city’s Ice Fest in February, Pearl’s Follies in March and the city’s part of Fall Fest have been canceled. Only two events have been confirmed for 2021: Fourth of July Fireworks by the city and Pearl DeVere Day at the Old Homestead House Museum in July.
Mosher is asking event planners to give the city 60-days’ notice if they cancel events.
“No other events have been confirmed,” Mosher said. “We’ve had 12 applications, but 11 of them are requesting funding with no funding available. We’re helping two groups complete applications for events that don’t require city funding.”
Mosher’s office has begun working on improvements to the special events application process.
Wearing both their council- and planning-commission hats, council members approved a rezone requested by Bob Regester for a 1.7-acre property at the northeast corner of West May Avenue and South A Street.
City Planner Alyssa Rivas said the property is currently zoned C-1 (industrial) and is part of the city’s gaming overlay. Regester is asking that it be rezoned R-2 (limited residential).
Residential units are allowed in C-1 zones as conditional uses but the city lacks housing, Rivas said, and a rezone would allow Regester to build homes as permitted uses.
Council also approved two ordinances on initial posting, vacating a street and an alley in the rezoned area. If approved on second reading, this would allow Regester to combine five small lots into two larger lots.