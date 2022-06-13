Cripple Creek City Council on June 1 ratified the Historic Preservation Commission’s recommendation to award a certificate of appropriateness for six new single-family homes at Carr Avenue and Main Street.
Vincent Hall, of Clayton Homes of Pueblo, said the homes will help address Cripple Creek’s housing shortfall.
“We’ll try to make these homes as attainable as possible, but it’s hard to target a number,” Hall said, after quoting a possible price range of $350,000-$375,000 per home.
The Historic Preservation Commission set several conditions to make the homes look historical.
Three other associated requests — rezoning, a subdivision, and a conditional-use permit — were continued to June 15.
In other business, Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor Mine Interim General Manager Alyson Boye, Sustainability and External Relations representative Katie Blake and her supervisor, Justin Raglin, presented the mine’s second-quarter report.
Blake said a self-guided tour route will launch this summer. He also spoke of cultural heritage projects and local funding through the company’s Legacy, Community Investment and Covid Relief funds.
Boye reported that leach-field expansion will take place almost exclusively in previously disturbed areas.
Raglin spoke of the Newmont/Caterpillar alliance. The CC&V mine and the Tanami Mine in Australia have been chosen to test remote-controlled and electrical haul trucks, with the aim of cutting the company’s carbon footprint 30% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
Starting after the November council election, newly elected council members will be sworn in on the first Tuesday that comes after the first Monday in January.
Cripple Creek will join the Colorado Regional Opioid Intergovernmental Agreement. The state is seeking opioid relief funds as part of the big-pharma opioid settlement. City Administrator Frank Salvato said the more participants, the more funding.
Council agreed to a cost-sharing plan with Full House Resorts (Bronco Billy’s) for the installation of fiber computer network communications. The construction at Bronco Billy’s has disrupted the communications system between the Police Department and City Hall. The $58,000 project will be split 50/50.
Finance Director Paul Harris said COVID-19 cases rose by 94% in May but during the first two weeks of May, there were no hospitalizations.