Cripple Creek Planning and Historic Preservation Coordinator Renee Mueller presented proposed new rules and fee increases for the historic Mt. Pisgah Cemetery to the Cripple Creek City Council on Dec. 15.
She said the cemetery rules were previously revised in 2003. “We were losing a lot of money under the old rules,” she said.
The first change was adding the planning and historic preservation coordinator (Mueller) to the list of those authorized to schedule funerals and sell plots. Previously only the city clerk could do so.
A section was added that details the handling of indigent person burials. Also, no “shroud” burials will be allowed — burial vaults are not required but caskets are.
Pets’ ashes may be buried inside a casket but, while there is already a horse buried in the cemetery, no livestock burials will be allowed. Leash laws have also been added for those who bring pets to the cemetery.
One thing that hasn’t changed is all Cripple Creek residents will still receive a free burial plot, but certain fees would continue to apply.
A resident is defined as someone who has lived within the city limits for at least five years and was a resident at time of death, worked for the city for at least 10 consecutive years or has been declared a resident by the city council.
Residents may transfer their free plots to others, but any non-resident will still have to pay the same charges and fees as any other nonresident would pay.
Nonresidents will now pay $2,500 for a 4-foot by 10-foot burial plot. Most other fees have also increased.
No individual mausoleums are allowed, but since cremains are buried in the same size plots as caskets, Mueller suggested the city could build a large mausoleum to save space.
“We’ll be running out of space if we don’t do something,” she said.
When it came time to vote, four councilmembers approved the update, but Mayor Pro Tem Tom Litherland recused himself because he serves on the cemetery board.
“These revisions took us a lot longer to make than we thought they would,” he said.
In other business, Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Career and Technical Education Coordinator Annie Durham updated city council on district CTE programs.
Programs include:
A culinary program in collaboration with the Colorado Restaurant Association.
Firefighter school — students will take the Firefighter 1 exam in January. An Emergency Medical Technician training will be offered next summer.
Automotive and construction programs, which will likely start next semester when instructors are hired.
Horticulture and greenhouse management will soon be offered as part of the district agriculture program.
At the city Christmas Parade, Mayor Milford Ashworth chose the school district’s float as the winner of the Mayor’s Choice Award.
“The kids were very excited to win the award,” Durham said.
Also, Interim City Administrator Ray White introduced Architect Ken Hartsfield as a new staff member in the city planning and zoning department. He will inspect buildings and conduct plan reviews.
“With this addition, we’ll be able to do most of our planning work in-house,” White said.
White gave the COVID-19 report for Finance Director Paul Harris, who went home early because of wind damage in his neighborhood.
“We’re working with Teller County Public Health to set up a free COVID-testing site in the city, on First Street next to Memorial Park, that will be open up to four days a week,” he said. “The county’s Mobile COVID Bus will be offering immunizations in Cripple Creek on Dec. 28.”
The county’s one-week cumulative incident rate is down over the week ending Dec. 8 and the positivity rate, 5.6%, is also trending down. Public Health wants to see this rate get below 5%. There were 10 deaths in November, and five deaths, as of last week, so far in December.
Additionally, Council approved an ordinance on second reading to collect fees, fines and costs authorized by the Municipal Court and renewed its facility-use agreement for the historic Butte Theater with the Thin Air Theatre Company.