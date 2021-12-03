On Dec. 1, Cripple Creek City Council approved the city’s 2022 budget with three resolutions.
The first levied 2021 property taxes totaling $141,733. The city’s mill levy is 2.52 mills for each dollar of total valuation, which the county assessor’s office has set at $56.235 million.
The second resolution summarized expenditures and revenues for each city fund and adopted the 2022 budget. The third resolution appropriated $10.419 million to the general fund, $1.377 million to water and wastewater enterprise funds and $1.218 million to the historic preservation fund for a total 2022 budget of $13.016 million.
Adopting the budget changed the way the city will support local events.
A news release issued through the city’s Marketing & Events Department states, “Previously, the city had been a financial sponsor of several events throughout the year. The new funding concept will support all events equally through infrastructure and fundamental needs, rather than participating as a cash sponsor.”
This would still involve funding, but it would only provide for sanitation needs, including trash and portable restroom costs, and traffic control expenditures and will be based on expected attendance levels.
“Event organizers will need to identify new sponsors to replace funds previously provided by the city or reduce expenditures to respond to the reduction in cash support from the city,” said Jeff Mosher, the special project director. “We certainly do not want to discourage any event organizers, but the City Council has decided that event sponsorship is no longer the best use of community funds.”
The news release further states: “The city will continue to fully fund the 4th of July fireworks, considered one of the longest and most spectacular fireworks displays in Colorado. There are also a handful of small community events which will continue to be supported by the city, including Toys for Tots, the Cripple Creek-Victor High School Graduation and the Pikes Peak Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony.”
Council also approved a 9-month moratorium on opening and operating new short-term rental units. The ordinance was approved on second reading by a vote of 4-1 with Councilman Mark Green opposed. It becomes effective immediately.
The reasoning behind the moratorium is stated in the fourth “Whereas” as a response to the city’s “severe shortage of housing and long-term rental units for local workforce and the Council finds that the diversion of the existing housing stock and any newly constructed housing into the currently available pool into short-term rentals otherwise necessarily contributes to the City’s housing shortage and has a direct negative impact on the availability of affordable housing.”
The city is conducting a comprehensive review of its housing policies, which will include all types of housing. Short-term rental units are those rented for less than 30 days. The moratorium will not affect existing short-term rental properties.
“We have a workforce housing deficit," city planner Ryan Helle said. “We need to stop turning long-term rentals into short-term rentals.”
Council members approved two other ordinances on second reading that together extend the completion date for the Bronco Billy’s expansion project from Dec. 31, 2022, to July 15, 2023.
Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the fees the city charges to collect unpaid fees, costs and fines assessed by the municipal court.
The contract with Ray White, temporary city administrator, was extended to July 1 as the city continues its search for a permanent city administrator.
When asked if he agrees to continue to serve as temporary administrator, White replied, “Yes, but hopefully not until July 2.”
After council thanked White for his willingness to serve, Finance Director Paul Harris said, “I too, would like to thank Mr. White for rescuing me from having to do two jobs.”
Harris said there were 396 new COVID 19 cases in November, which makes it the second worst month for cases since the pandemic began in early 2020. The county had 10 deaths during the month, but he didn’t know if any of the deceased were from Cripple Creek.
Most of the two-week disease indicators are up but some of the one-week indicators are falling, he said, adding that 57.4 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.
City clerk Malissa Gish swore in Melissa Trenary for a second council term and Lara Loewenheim as deputy city clerk.