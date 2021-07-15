CRIPPLE CREEK • Interim City Administrator Ray White could soon be out of a job. At the July 7 Cripple Creek City Council meeting, White introduced the two finalists in the nationwide city-administrator search — Douglas Hinkley and Fred Kaplan.
Both Hinkley and Kaplan have more than 30 years in public and private sector leadership and organization. A public notice introducing both candidates is posted on the city website, cityofcripplecreek.com.
Developer James Kroll requested a conditional use permit to remodel a house at 305 S. 2nd St. and construct five more homes on adjacent properties. Council members, wearing their planning commission hats, heard the evidence and then as a council approved the request and asked staff to create and present a resolution for further approval.
City Planner Alyssa Rivas said Kroll needed a conditional use permit to build the houses because the property is located in an industrial zone that is within the city’s gaming district overlay. He only needs a building permit to remodel the existing small home.
Three of the new homes will be one-story and will range in size from 305-608 square feet. The remaining two homes will be two stories. One will be 1,536 square feet and the other will be 912 square feet.
Because of a condition suggested by the planning staff and approved by council, all the homes will have front porches, although parking will be off the alley behind the homes. That stretch of Second Street has no curbs and gutters or sidewalks. Council asked that the public works department look into infrastructure improvements.
In other business, Finance Director Paul Harris gave an economic update. He said the casinos are recovering quickly after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. In fact, May’s coin-in, or Adjusted Gross Proceeds, crossed the $14 million line for the first time since 2009. Harris said he expects that June and July will also be record months.
Unfortunately, the city’s coffers are not recovering so quickly, he said. Much of the city’s revenues come from device fees, and many casinos removed devices during the pandemic. Instead of long lines of gaming machines, most casinos went to a pod formation, which not only created more social distancing but had the added benefit of keeping patrons at one machine for longer periods and boosting revenues.
“It will be interesting to forecast revenues,” Harris said. “We probably won’t get back to more than 3,500 devices anytime soon.”
Sol Malick, the city’s lobbyist from Peak Government Affairs, gave the end-of-session legislative update. He said the city succeeded in getting most of the legislation it wanted passed and was able to block some legislation it didn’t want, for now.
The biggest of the dead bills would have allowed bars and restaurants to locate and administer Colorado Lottery kiosks in their establishments. The owners would have had to keep large amounts of cash on hand to cash out winning tickets.
Malick’s co-presenter, Stephanie Fransen, said bar and restaurant associations opposed the bill as did all three of the state’s gaming communities. However, she said, this bill isn’t totally dead. It will be back, possibly in a different form, because Gov. Jared Polis wants it as a way to increase state revenues, Fransen said.
Malick said Republicans in the state legislature are vastly outnumbered by Democrats. “With reapportionment, we’re hoping the districts will become more competitive,” he said.
Fransen said the Republican minority in the state house is fragmented. “The new house minority leader is more moderate but the former minority leader still has a lot of influence,” she said.
“It’s similar in the Senate,” Malick said. “If the differences aren’t policy driven then they’re political.”
Additionally, the council noted the off-year General Election is Nov. 2 and it’s time for municipalities and counties across the state to start getting ready. Council approved sending a letter to the county clerk stating the city’s intent to participate in the Teller County Coordinated Election and approved an ordinance on initial posting stating the city’s determination to follow uniform election code provisions.
Council also accepted a $235,951 subaward Agreement with Colorado Department of Transportation for improving and maintaining the city’s public transportation system. The federal grant is funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. No local matching grant is required.