CRIPPLE CREEK • City Clerk Janell Sciacca is moving on to become the clerk/administrator for the City of Fairplay.
Sciacca, who became city clerk in 2018, gave a brief summary of her career after the Aug. 18 Cripple Creek City Council meeting:
“I started my career working with County Administrator Greg Winkler for Teller County as Assistant to the Commissioners from 1990-1996, then went to Arizona for college where I did work for the City of Chandler, Ariz., for about a year.
“I started my Clerk career in Woodland Park working for City Clerk Cindy Morse. I was her Deputy City Clerk/Municipal Court Clerk from 1997-2011. I then went to become Clerk of the Combined Court for Teller County, serving there from 2011-2015.
“Then I moved to Buena Vista and served as Town Clerk from 2015-2017. I returned to this area working for the Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 School District for about a year as a Financial Assistant before the City of Cripple Creek contacted me when they had some turnover, and the City Clerk was out on Family and Medical Leave.”
“WOW – I hope this is my last stint before retirement!”
Council appointed Deputy City Clerk Malissa Gish as acting City Clerk while the search begins for a new city clerk.
In other business, Sciacca said the election process has begun. The city has two council openings, one in Ward 4 and one in Ward 5.
“Four petitions are out and two have been returned and certified,” she said. “County Clerk and Recorder Krystal Brown said she will watch over Malissa. Once the petitions are in and turned over to the county. Cripple Creek’s part in the election is over.”
During public comment, one citizen complained about light pollution from Bronco Billy’s crane, which she said is lit up all night.
“Our night sky is gone,” she said. “And the blue LED lights are known to mess with human and animal Circadian rhythms.”
Mayor Milford Ashworth asked staff to handle the matter.
Additionally, Mark Green, vice president of the Two Mile High Club gave commendation to city crews who went above and beyond to make Donkey Derby Days a success.
Interim City Administrator Ray White recognized Deb Hack on her retirement for her 29 years of service as one of the city’s most conscientious employees.
White also announced that there will be one name added to the city’s Memorial Wall at the annual dedication.
“I hope it’s the last,” he said.
Finance Director Paul Harris said the county COVID-19 rate is once again falling with the one-week positivity rate at 1.9%. There were no new cases reported in Cripple Creek but one county resident died of the virus in the second week of August.
Also, City Marketing and Events Director Jeff Mosher gave council an update on the city’s housing development incentive program. “It’s a work in progress,” he said. “We should have set a process prior to your approval.”
So far, city staff has developed a three-step process and, of the three developers who presented residential projects at the Aug. 4 council meeting, only James Kroll’s six-home project on Second Street is far enough along to request water and wastewater tap waivers and help with purchase of water- and sewer-main components and backfill.
Council voted to approve the incentives, but this approval is contingent on how much they will cost. City Attorney Erin Smith said the city can’t award incentives that will have a negative impact on city finances.
Incentives are to be approved on a project-by-project basis and all homes must be sold for no more than 80% of the Area Median Income to keep them affordable.
Kroll’s request for a cost recovery agreement was approved. This will allow him to recover costs from water- and wastewater-main installation when other developers tap into them. The agreement expires in 10 years.
Council approved a three-year lease agreement with KRDO to store radio and television equipment on city property.