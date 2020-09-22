A Cripple Creek church has offered to sponsor the Gillette Flats spring to help those who rely on it as their sole source of water.
The state water division recently threatened to turn off the spring tap because of water rights issues for downstream users unless a nonprofit organization came forward to take over compliance and maintenance.
At the Sept. 16 Cripple Creek City Council meeting, Brian Cooper, pastor of the Faith Fellowship Church in Cripple Creek, said he wrote a letter of intent to the Colorado Water Division stating that the church will sponsor the spring.
A special tap was installed a few months ago that will measure how much water is drawn from the spring so that it can be replaced with augmentation water.
In other business, Finance Director Paul Harris said the city saw a 41% drop in gaming-tax distribution to its general fund during the months the casinos were closed because of COVID-19. He explained that gaming taxes start each year at the bottom of six tiers and build up though the year.
“What hurt us is that casinos didn’t get to progress through the tier system,” he said. “The casinos closed at just the wrong time.”
He added, if the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issues a variance to allow Cripple Creek casinos to reopen local table games, he hopes gaming-tax revenue will only be down 25% for the year.
“Blackhawk casinos have already reopened their table games,” he said. “The health department is allowing site-specific variances.”
Also, Planning and Community Development Director William Gray has resigned to take a job in Colorado Springs. Council will have to decide whether to fill his position in 2021 or to use contract services. City Administrator Ray White said he’ll be looking at budgeting options to bring to a future council meeting.
Gray made his final presentation — an amendment to the city’s yard-setback regulations. The amendment concerns projections into setbacks, such as bay windows, porches and decks, architectural features and roof eaves.
He said the city’s current setback regulations have proved challenging, especially with new construction on smaller lots.
Council approved the amendment ordinance on first reading and set the public hearing for Oct. 21.
Council also approved certification of delinquent water and wastewater accounts to the county treasurer’s office.
Additionally, city legislative liaison Sol Malick of Peak Government Affairs gave his quarterly legislative update. “It’s been a tough year,” he said. “Colorado is trying to figure out how to make 2021 better and safer.”
He said more than 40% of Colorado voters are registered as unaffiliated, about 36% are registered as Democrats, and about 9% are registered as Republicans.
Malick predicted that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will probably win Colorado but polling is difficult because people who plan to vote for Donald Trump don’t always say that to pollsters.
“We’re seeing a bigger political divide and more and more polarization,” Malick said. “We’re also seeing a more progressive legislature. … The pendulum always swings back; we just don’t know when. The economic recovery is slower than we hoped and next year will be another action year for the city. We’ll get through this.”
Shannon Taylor, commander of the Cripple Creek American Legion Post announced that the post is sponsoring the American Legion Fall Festival in conjunction with the Two Mile High Club’s annual Aspen Tours, Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 3-4. The festival will feature people in Victorian costume, beer and soda, bratwurst and chips, and will take place in the city Pocket Park.
Mayor Milford Ashworth read three proclamations:
The first declared October as Arts Month in the Pikes Peak Region in conjunction with National Arts and Humanities Month.
Oct. 3-4 is National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend and the city’s second proclamation asked all local organizations to lower their flags to half staff in honor of the approximately 80 firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty each year.
Ashworth also proclaimed Oct. 4-10 as the city’s 2020 Fire Prevention Week. Home fires killed 2,630 people in 2017 and most home fires start in the kitchen so this year’s theme is “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” Fire prevention information is available from the National Fire Prevention Association at nfpa.org.