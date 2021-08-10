CRIPPLE CREEK • Donkeys will be run through the streets this weekend in a revival of the traditional Donkey Derby Days. Canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 90th annual event is back and presented by the Two Mile High Club Friday and Saturday.
The club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for the beloved donkeys that roam the city at will and are viewed as part of the character of the city. Legend says the donkeys are descendants of the stock used in the old mining days of the 20th century.
Because the local donkeys are never in the mood to race, preferring to amble, the club brings in non-resident donkeys to do the honors.
Strapped for funding with loss of financial support from the city, the club this year is partnering with the Gold Camp Association, a collaboration of nonprofits, government entities and businesses.
“Prior to COVID, the city actually ran and sponsored a lot of events up here,” said Rich Ingold, who represents the American Legion Post 171, which is part of the association.
But the city’s casinos were closed for three months at the height of the pandemic and lost the revenue from gaming device fees, a major source of funding. “The city had the lowest budget in 25 years and had to cut staff,” Ingold said.
As a result, the association has stepped in to fill gaps in hosting events in southern Teller County. Their first enterprise was helping the Two Mile High Club continue the traditional aspen tours in the fall of 2020. The tours were self-guided with volunteers providing information at various locations.
“We raised $8,000 with virtually no expense, and that money was the seed for the association,” Ingold said.
Last month, the Gold Camp 4th of July propelled the association into the public eye.
“We had multiple locations throughout the district — not only in Cripple Creek but in Victor,” Ingold said. “Victor has been a major player in all this, with the Victor Business Alliance and other organizations there.”
The association has tapped into the desire of those kept indoors during much of the last 16 months to get out and go places, which helped make Gold Rush Days in Victor a success.
The members are counting on that collective urge to be among people to help ensure the success of the 90th annual Donkey Derby Days.
The celebration begins Friday with a display of Engine 20 at Cripple Creek District Museum. “Engine 20 is from the Cripple Creek/Florence Railroad that ran on that route,” said Curt Sorenson, president of Two Mile High Club.
The engine has been restored and is being delivered to the museum, where the club has designed exhibits dedicated to the history of the derby.
As a result of the formation of the Gold Camp Association, Derby Days will feature skits performed on the streets by members of the Gold Camp Victorian Society, along with a parade, art show at the heritage center, pancake breakfast by the Elks Lodge No. 316 at the fire station, petting zoo, pony races, a band and food vendors.
Along with the nonprofits and business participation, the city provides services by the police, public works, firefighters and emergency services. Ingold and other American Legion members, along with the nonprofit Teller Rifles, will host the food booth/beer tent.
The parade, whose Grand Marshal is Jack Maberry, a veteran and past president of the club, will be riding in Sorenson’s ’65 door-less Jeep.