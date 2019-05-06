The Cripple Creek City Council proclaimed May 12 through May 18 as police week in recognition of the vital role police officers serve in protecting communities across the United States. Peace Officers Memorial Day is observed nationally on May 15 in honor of state and local police officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.
At last week’s city hall meeting, Chief of Police Mike Rulo listed some of the officers killed in Teller County whose names can be found at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. The deaths of some of the officers in the Cripple Creek and Victor area date back to the 1890s and early 20th century.
“We’re talking about very dangerous, violent encounters in many cases,” Rulo said.
In 1940, Chief of Police Morris Dolan died after responding to a fire at a boarding house in Cripple Creek. Despite wearing a gas mask, Dolan died of smoke inhalation in his effort to rescue residents from the building.
Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy Brent Andrew Holloway was shot and killed on Oct. 16, 1995 by an arson suspect while guarding a burned home and waiting for fire investigators to arrive. The suspect, who said he wanted to kill police officers, intentionally set fire to the home to attract law enforcement.
On April 29, Cpl. Alex Kenoyer of the Cripple Creek Police Department was assaulted while attempting to arrest a violent individual. The suspect, who had multiple arrest warrants, was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Teller County Jail. Kenoyer was placed on sick leave following the incident.
“Alex Kenoyer will be fine,” Rulo said of the officer’s injuries.
Kenoyer was awarded the Excellence in Law Enforcement Award last year for rescuing occupants from a fire at the Cripple Creek Motel.
“We’re reminded of the fact that this business is dangerous,” Rulo said. “We thank you for the honor, the encouragement and all the support that the council and the community have provided us.”