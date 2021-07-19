A bed race, food trucks, music, beer garden, a circus and games — all this to celebrate the most famous lady of the night in Cripple Creek history.
Known for her elegance and ability to keep a secret, Pearl DeVere conducted business in the Old Homestead House on Myers Avenue.
For a city that treasures its history, racy or not, the 2nd annual Pearl DeVere Day, slated for Saturday, July 24 is a time to travel back in time when mining was the economic driver and miners needed a little kindness and tender loving care.
DeVere’s brothel has been preserved by the Old Homestead House Board, a nonprofit organization formed in 1999. Charlotte Bumgarner has taken the lead over the years for the restoration and rehabilitation of the home built in 1896. And the home is elegant, furnished as it would have been back in the days when brothels provided an interlude.
Bumgarner has developed a special relationship with the woman who is the central character in the story of the house. “I love her,” Bumgarner said. “She was a classy woman who donated a lot of money to the churches and schools. If a miner was killed, she helped the widow.”
The homestead had a distinct value to parts of the community, and perhaps the entire community. The house was destroyed in April 1896, along with other buildings, in the fires of that year. However, the new house opened only a few months later, in October. “Priorities, you know,” Bumgarner said.
Pearl DeVere Day will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on Myers Avenue, adjacent to the Old Homestead House Museum. The day’s main attraction will be bed races starting at 11 a.m. Each 3-person team (2 “Johns and 1 “Pearl) can register online at oldhomesteadhouse.com or call 719-689-2485 for more information. The registration fee is $30. Beds and teams will also be eligible for prizes for bed design and team costumes.
The Cari Dell Trio will perform at the beer garden from 1 to 4 p.m. Salida circus will also be on hand during the day.
The museum will be open for tours that day from noon until 6 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the museum 719-689-9090 or on the website. Tours will be times, and 10 people will be allowed in every half hour.