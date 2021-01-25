CRIPPLE CREEK • The owners of Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel are going all in on a planned expansion, announcing plans Monday to nearly double the size of a hotel and parking garage project.
Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts, which owns Bronco Billy's, unveiled the updated plans as part of an earnings update it released, saying its board of directors had approved the project as a result of Colorado and Cripple Creek voters lifting betting limits and allowing additional table games. The Cripple Creek City Council has given the expansion preliminary approval with final approval scheduled for Feb. 3.
The hotel project will grow from 180 rooms to 300 rooms and will be built all at once instead of the initially planned two phases, which had included completing a parking garage before starting the hotel. The entire expansion, which will cost $180 million instead of the $120 million announced earlier, is scheduled for completion by the end of next year. The additional rooms will be built in three floors added above the parking garage.
Other parts of the project — meeting and entertainment space, an outdoor rooftop pool, spa and fine-dining restaurant — remain largely unchanged, Full House said in its announcement.
The company said it plans to finance the expansion through borrowing, which must be completed before construction can begin.
Bronco Billy's halted preliminary work, which included utility line relocation, after the casino was forced to close for two months in the spring by state restrictions intended to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorado voters on Nov. 4 approved Amendment 77, which allows Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City to increase bet limits and offer additional games starting May 1. On the same day, Cripple Creek voters also approved a ballot question eliminating the single bet limit of $100 at casinos and gave the City Council authority to authorize more games.
The Cripple Creek City Council this month approved a resolution to allow the city's 12 casinos to offer new games. The resolution allows 11 versions of baccarat, three forms of keno, big 6 wheel, new versions of poker, blackjack and roulette, as well as a variety of side bets and any other games approved by the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission. The state panel must still approve rules for the games before casinos can begin offering them.
