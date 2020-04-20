In a time when nursing homes are among the nation’s hot spots, Cripple Creek Care Center is dodging the coronavirus bullet.
With tender loving care and N95 masks, the center is a kind of oasis, due to the safety measures taken at the facility. “We’re actually wearing cloth masks over the N95 so it doesn’t look so institutional,” said Lawrence Cowan, the center’s director.
The cloth masks are a donation from the Teller County Sheriff’s Initiative led by Deputy Renee Bunting.
For the 65 employees, safety includes eliminating visits to the grocery store. “We’ve allowed our employees to order food from our vendor at our cost,” Cowan said.
In the past several weeks, some residents and employees have been tested for the virus and the results were negative. “If anybody has a temperature of 99 they are tested and not allowed to work,” Cowan said. “CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines set 100 degrees as the bar.”
Two employees are on leave due to risk factors of family members. “Our staff is amazing; they have picked up extra shifts and we have all come together as a true family to care for our residents,” said Laloni Bancroft, director of admissions and marketing.
But for the elderly, the stay-at-home mandate means an increase of loneliness, a perennial scourge for senior citizens. “Our residents miss their families but they’ve been very understanding,” Cowan said.
To enhance the comfort level of the 49 residents, Cowan and the staff hold regular meetings to relay the latest news about the virus. Currently, that means no visitors and no outings. “But families are allowed to call, or have FaceTime on the computer and see visitors through the window,” Cowan said.
On Sundays, the residents can attend Zoom church services and have video chats with families that include activities with the staff. “The residents are struggling a little bit because they miss their families,” he said
Residents with dementia wear a safety-guard bracelet that ensures the door will lock when approached.
The entire staff receives training on treating dementia patients from Carol Robinson, R.N., a Cripple Creek native. “All of our staff from nursing and administration to dietary, housekeeping and maintenance are certified dementia caregivers,” Bancroft said.
A 5 Star facility rated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the care center offers skilled nursing as well as short-term rehabilitation services, with a full-time physical therapist on staff.
The care center is part of Southwest Teller County Health Services District whose executive director is Eric Murray. A paramedic with 24 years of experience with the district, Murray oversees an ambulance service that is taking a breather these days.
“With the casinos closed, our call volume is down by 50%,” Murray said.
However, the stay-at-home mandate has generated its own dynamic. “People aren’t calling 911 for things they shouldn’t be calling for in the first place,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing the pendulum fall too far to the other side.”
People who should be calling 911 are not, due to their fear of picking up the disease at the hospital. “That’s not the right answer, either,” Murray said.
For the district’s 34 employees, the virus has changed how they operate. “We’re treating every patient now like they have COVID-19,” Murray said.
For every call, the paramedics put on personal protective gear which includes covering their shoes, putting on goggles and gloves and N95 masks. “It takes several minutes just to go see a patient,” he said. “It’s hard for them.”
The suits are warm, even hot after a while, especially if the transport means up to an hour and a half to a hospital in Colorado Springs. “Our people have pretty good attitudes right now; makes my job easier, that’s for sure,” Murray said.