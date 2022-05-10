After announcing closure of the Cripple Creek Care Center after 47 years, board members of the Southern Teller County Health Services District are facing pushback.
“This is sacred in the life of our community,” said Mary Bielz, chairwoman of the nonprofit Community of Caring, speaking during a public meeting May 3 at the center. Bielz is working around the clock to stop the closure of the nursing home.
Delay the closure and stop moving the residents out to other facilities, she said. “We would help with a rigorous campaign to meet your staff issues,” she said.
In announcing the closure, Lawrence Cowan, the facility’s director, said he had given up on trying to hire nurses and certified nurse’s assistants, due to zero applicants.
Bielz countered, saying she had five people who agreed to attend certification classes at the Adult Education Center in Cripple Creek. The four-week classes begin May 15. “And I have two nurses who need to be interviewed,” she said.
In the meantime, Bielz proposed the board form a taskforce to explore opportunities. “Brainstorm. Start a conversation,” she said.
Bielz noted that rather than the recommended seven members, the board has five members. “You may have had a hard time filling the two vacant positions, but I actually have an applicant, Tammy Bruntz,” she said. “There are five in the audience tonight who are considering putting their names in for those positions.”
Donna Brazill, a member of the Cripple Creek-Victor School Board, urged the board to look for options. “I think sometimes when you are in isolation and don’t know who to collaborate with, I can tell you, there are a lot of people in this room who are really good at it,” she said.
Sarah Schiller highlighted the community aspect of the nursing home. “I volunteered at this center for a year and a half,” she said. “Please reach out to the community; you have a lot of support here.”
Ted Borden, executive director of the nonprofit Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek, emphasized the care center’s 5-Star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“How can we continue for this facility to be a beacon of hope?” he said. “Maybe we could look at inter-generational opportunities. This is about everybody wrapping our arms around this facility and do what we can to help.”
The number of people in the audience reflects the support shown by the community, said Carol Robinson, a registered nurse and 11-year employee of the center.
“The hardest thing is to see the look in these people’s eyes and what we’re seeing now as we send them out the door,” she said. “It absolutely has torn my heart out.”
Before going into executive session, the president, Jim Vance, said, “Two companies called me to say they are interested in purchasing this as a long-term care facility.”
At the end of last week, Vance said he did not plan to contact the two companies until the facility closes. By Friday, 20 out of 34 residents remained at the facility.