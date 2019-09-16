Changes are afoot at the Butte Theater, but the show will go on! That’s the latest word from Cripple Creek city administrator Mark Campbell.
While Campbell and city officials recently canceled a contract with the Butte Theater Foundation/Mountain Rep Theatre, officials have offered a contract to the Thin Air Theatre Co. for the 2020 season. Thin Air Theatre Co. produced plays at the Butte from 2007-2017.
“The city owns, and will continue to, own the building,” Campbell said. After 2019, “The city plans to use the TATC for the shows.”
In effect, the new contract, if accepted by Thin Air, will cut out the foundation as the “middle man” when it comes to collecting proceeds from the performances.
According to a statement on the City of Cripple Creek website, “the foundation was set up to offset costs for the City. Unfortunately, this did not happen and instead created a duplication of services.” By contracting with Thin Air, the city takes direct control of the theater, Campbell said.
In addition to providing the venue on Bennett Avenue, the city in the past funded the annual upfront costs of $280,000 for Mountain Rep productions, Campbell said.
As a result of the pending contract, the city named Mel Moser as the company’s manager/actor — a repeat role for Moser.
Moser’s vision for the theatre company includes more melodramas and olios. “We’re moving back to where we used to be,” Moser said. “Our patrons are asking us to bring back the olios; we want to do more family-type shows, a little bit of melodrama, with the silliness.”
Moser praised the talent and performances of the actors in Mountain Rep Theatre. Notably the company’s pianist, Annie Durham, was nominated for the statewide Henry Award for Outstanding Musical Direction for her role in “Forever Plaid” last summer.
The city initiated a partnership with Mountain Rep Theatre three years ago. According to Moser, the nonprofit Butte Foundation was intended as a vehicle for acquiring grants and endowment funding in support of the theater to relieve the city of funding the plays in entirety.
However, the foundation board has a different view — one shared on its Facebook page and in a letter to the Courier’s editor. “We were provided no reason for the cancellation of the relationship,” the board states.
The foundation intended to purchase the building from the city and expand the scope of the foundation to include free film nights, community plays and performances by traveling acts. “We built a training program for local youth to learn more about technical theater and worked with the CCV Middle/High School drama program,” states the letter. “After a year of fundraising we have raised enough money to purchase the building, are currently under contract for that purchase and began renovation designs with a construction company.”
Last week, the city issued a press release to correct “some misleading information put on the Butte Theater Facebook page.”
The release states: “TATC has an outstanding history of producing professional shows at the Butte Theater from 2007–2017. The return of TATC reunites Mel Moser, Chris Armbrister, Producer/Actor, and Chris Sorensen, Writer, who produced many of your favorite Melodramas and plays. Welcome back Thin Air Theatre Company.”
With the new contract, the formula reverts back to the original business intention. “We didn’t go through the foundation; the proceeds went directly to the show,” Moser said.
In the meantime, Mountain Rep Theatre has four plays scheduled at the Butte for the remainder of 2019, after which Thin Air Theater Company will produce the performances from May through December 2020.