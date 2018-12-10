Cripple Creek Fire Chief Chris O’Nale presented Logan Ruppel, 7, a certificate of appreciation at the Dec. 5 city council meeting for his quick actions in reporting a structure fire at his home.
O’Nale said that on Oct. 31, the fire department, assisted by Southwest Teller EMS and Victor Fire, responded to a structure fire call, which was quickly extinguished and investigated.
According to O’Nale, Ruppel discovered the fire while taking the trash out and noticed the fire coming from the attic area. He quickly alerted his sleeping parents and was able to point out the area of ignition to firefighters.
“Had he not acted immediately, because of the nature of the fire location, the outcome could have been tragic,” O’Nale said.
COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PREVENTION PLAN PRESENTED
Chief O’Nale presented to council a draft Community Wildfire Prevention Plan for review and approval. The document, compiled by auxiliary volunteer Rich Ingold, assesses the wildland fire threat to the city and mitigation plans to manage the threat.
“There are simple things that people can do around their homes (such as mitigation),” O’Nale said.
With this past summer’s High Chateau Fire in Cripple Creek’s backyard, the necessity of an urban-wildland plan is crucial for an area prone to wildfire.
“This was not easy to put together,” O’Nale said. “(Ingold), along with fire department, city staff, citizen stakeholders ... David Root, Colorado State Forest Service, have created a well-designed plan that will assist us in implementation of various projects that will support the goals of reducing the effects of a wildfire to the community. O’Nale added that the document is key to accessing grant funding.
2019 BUDGET APPROVED: $11,612,43
The cost of running a city is defined through the long process of budget work sessions and number crunching culminating with the council’s approval of three separate resolutions Dec. 5, thus solidifying the city’s 2019 budget.
The resolutions included levying of general property taxes, establishing water/sewer rates and summarizing revenues and expenditures for each fund.
Cripple Creek has three revenue funds from which it operates; General, Enterprise and Historic Preservation. Funds within these three entities total $11,104,700, plus the city retains unappropriated reserves amounting to $563,623.
Projected city expenditures out of these three funds total $11,612,43, a portion that includes expected grant revenue for capital improvements on Bennett Avenue.
Finance Manager Paul Harris said the city has an extremely low property tax of 2.27 mils, 1.1 percent of the entire city budget. As a gaming city, Cripple Creek is unique in that its expenditures are mostly offset by casino device fees; the cost of doing business in a town that allows gaming industry operations.
CITY HIRES NEW ADMINISTRATOR
The City of Cripple Creek’s first order of official council business Dec. 5 was City Clerk Janelle Sciacca’s swearing in of the city’s new administrator, Mark Campbell, who replaces interim administrator Ray White. Campbell officially began his employment tenure Monday.
BUTTE THEATER FOUNDATION LEASING AGREEMENT DISCUSSED
In a separate work session held prior to the regular council meeting, the city met with members of the Butte Theater Foundation and Executive Director Emily Andrews to discuss the facility lease agreement for 2019.
In 2017, the city entered into an agreement with the foundation to lease the Butte Theater (used for theatrical productions), the Victorian Lady (used for residential purposes) and the Star Building (used for office, storage and rehearsal space).
The new agreement bears similarities to the original with city obligations outlined providing equipment such as sound and lighting, box office operations to include ticket sales and reservations and marketing and promotions.
The foundation will provide four community shows, including classic melodrama, musical theater, a fall show and a Christmas show, with an emphasis on encouraging the casting of community actors and production teams as well as having staff work with local arts organizations and schools.
Mountain Repertory Theater replaced 11-year veteran Thin Air Theater Company as the managing company to provide the public with theatrical productions.