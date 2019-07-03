As the city of Cripple Creek prepares to meet the demands of an expected upturn in tourism next year, a $150,000 federal grant funds the design for a transit hub. The facility will be a garage for the city’s vehicles as well as tourist/gaming buses and will house administration offices and a maintenance area.
During an emergency such as a wildland fire, the facility could be used as an incident command center. To date, the location of the hub is to be determined.
Along with the new, the grant presents an opportunity to return to the old, the historic side of Cripple Creek. “We’re looking at the possibility of putting a vintage streetcar back on Bennett Avenue,” said Ted Schweitzer, director of Cripple Creek Transit, who wrote the grant. “The facility will also house the maintenance piece for the streetcar.”
The project would require another planning grant — this one for $48,000. To strengthen the application to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Schweitzer, along with Steve Kitzman, the city’s marketing director; Renee Mueller, historic preservation director; and Gail Nehls, with Envida, a nonprofit organization that provides home care and transportation; traveled to El Paso, Texas to see a similar venture there.
“We got an in-depth, no-kidding hard look at what it’s going to take to do this project,” Schweitzer said. “They have a beautiful streetcar project — theirs is $97 million. And it works — covers a large territory.”
Following the Texas jaunt, Schweitzer traveled to St. Louis and Kansas City, Mo., to view other streetcar projects.
In the meantime, the city awaits word on the grant application. With four hotels in the works, transportation and transit services are key to meeting the demand that comes with an additional 500 to 600 rooms.
Schweitzer’s department is also part of the pilot program, Mobility as Service, a collaboration of Envida; Teller Senior Coalition; Ute Pass Regional Health Services District; and DayBreak, an Adult Day Program.
Cripple Creek Transit provides in-city transportation for residents to include those in the Cripple Creek Care Center. On Wednesdays, the transit brings residents to Woodland Park for shopping, doctors’ appointments and to the library.
“We’re doing a lot of outreach, just trying to do the best we can to assist the community,” Schweitzer said. “Well find the funding where we need to find it to make stuff happen.”