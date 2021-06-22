CRIPPLE CREEK • A robust group of artists, the Cripple Creek Art Alliance hosts the second show of the season at the city’s heritage center. Beginning with a reception for the artists June 26, the show runs through July 11.
For the 10 featured artists, the shows fulfill a pent-up desire to get out there among people and take in the energy inspired by viewer response.
Their subjects range from landscapes, architecture, nature and wildlife, portrayed in a variety of media.
Kris Ackerman crafts baskets with pine needles and turquoise while Vera Egbert makes jewelry using an eclectic mix of designs.
Julie Cutting focuses her oils on scenes she finds while hiking or camping — Garden of the Gods, for instance, or a clump of peonies.
Debbie Abbott never lets moments go to waste, as she recently captured a monarch butterfly resting on a flower for a lucky artistic strike. As well, she recently painted a donkey from the herd that roams around Cripple Creek.
Rita Cirillo uses her oils to paint Native Americans caught in moments of reflection. Her subjects range from the Old West to landscapes and scenes that tease the imagination.
Jon Zimmer’s artistic versatility includes watercolors, acrylics, oils, pencil and pottery. For this show, he has framed some of his oils with weathered cedar, remnants of his backyard fence.
Tim Penland, who works with pencils and acrylics, zeroes in on the beauty of horses, captured in pencil, along with stirring a sense of history with trains as his subject.
Ken Keegan, a former Courier cartoonist, highlights Victorian architecture in Victor along with scenes of Colorado’s nature.
The other alliance artists are Sofia Balas, Judy Cheyney and Michelle Rozell.
The reception is from 1 to 4 p.m. June 26. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, June 27 through July 11, at Cripple Creek Heritage Center.