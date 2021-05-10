CRIPPLE CREEK • Ready to show their works in a public setting, Tim Penland, Jon Zimmer and Ken Keegan are among 10 artists to be featured in the inaugural Memorial Day show at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center.
The works are inspired by the area’s history and architecture, and the natural scenery around Teller County. Penland is known for his pencil drawings of subjects that include portraits, trains and landscapes. He also captures the beauty of Teller County in acrylics.
Keegan highlights the architectural majesty of the Victorian in Victor and Cripple Creek in addition to painting landscapes in watercolor.
Inspired by the Western myth and the county’s Native American heritage, Zimmer generates an historical vibe with watercolors, acrylics, oils and pencil.
The three have continued to produce art in their home studios during the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. “Art is therapy for us,” Zimmer said.
The other artists include Deb Abbott, Sofia Balas, Judy Cheyney, Vera Egbert, Michelle Rozell, Julie Cutting and Rita Cirillo. “We’re trying to promote art in Teller County,” Penland said.
The show, sponsored by the Cripple Creek Art Alliance, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, May 29 through 31.