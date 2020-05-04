The City of Cripple Creek last week announced several events and activities scheduled to take place in the city during May and June have been canceled or postponed due to the novel coronavirus crisis.
“We are canceling some of our early summer events, much to our disappointment, but we are going forward with the planning of those events for the 2021 season,” Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth said. “We are hopeful that some of the events and activities can be rescheduled for a time later this year.”
According to a release from the city, the event cancellations and postponements are supported by the Cripple Creek City Council until casinos reopen and public gatherings are again deemed safe.
“We find ourselves in a difficult and challenging situation, along with the rest of the world. While we would love to encourage people to come and visit, we also feel that the health and safety of our citizens, employees and business owners should be our primary concern. We look forward to getting back to ‘normal’ as soon as possible,” city Marketing and Events Director Jeff Mosher said.
CANCELED EVENTS
• Top of the World Rodeo: Scheduled for June 13-14 at the Teller County fairgrounds. Plans are underway for the 2021 rodeo to be held June 11-13, 2021. Find more on sponsor opportunities, volunteering and activities at topoftheworldrodeo.com.
• Once Upon A Time In The West Art Show: Scheduled for June 19-July 5 at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center. Event organizers may decide to reschedule the event for another date this year. For more, visit facebook.com/OnceUponATimeInTheWestArtShow.
POSTPONED EVENTS
• 89th Annual Donkey Derby Days: Originally scheduled for June 27-28; rescheduled for Sept. 5-7. “I am disappointed that circumstances required the postponement of Donkey Derby Days until Labor Day weekend. However, we are very excited about revising our plans and hope for a good turnout in support of these beautiful animals,” Two Mile High Club President Curt Sorenson said. The event raises monies to help feed and care for the resident donkey herd in Cripple Creek. The Two Mile High Club is the oldest nonprofit organization in Colorado and accepts new members on an ongoing basis. Donations, memberships and/or sponsorships are still welcomed. For more information, visit cripplecreekdonkeys.com.
• Gold Camp Historical Trolley Tours: Originally scheduled to start Saturday, May 23, and run every Saturday through the summer. The start date is postponed indefinitely. The tours are hosted by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of the Victorian Era in the Cripple Creek-Victor Mining District. Members dress in authentic era costumes and provide stories about the history and folklore of the area, while adding to the ambiance of the community. Visit facebook.com/GoldCampVictorianSociety for more information.
• Music in the Park: This free concert series was scheduled to start Saturday, May 30, at City Hall’s pocket park. The start date is postponed indefinitely. The concert series is open to the general public and is planned for Saturday afternoons pending other special event schedules.
• Thin Air Theatre Company at The Butte Theater: “Under the Colorado Moon,” new adaptation of Ouida’s “Under Two Flags,” written by Chris Sorensen, will now open July 17. A New York gentleman fakes his own death and flees to the rough and tumble mountain town of Cripple Creek, where he finds love and is forced by a man who is as cruel as he is rich to choose between his new love and his own freedom. The melodrama will be accompanied by an all-new “Salute to Cripple Creek Olio.” The following week, on July 25, the classic Golden Age musical “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” based on the bestselling book of the same title, will open. The show, set 1950s, follows a blonde bombshell from Arkansas who sails to Europe with her friend to meet her intended, the delightfully rich Gus Esmond, son of America’s Button King. Miscommunication, hijinks and too much money lend themselves to the plot which was made into a 1953 movie starring Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell. Hit songs include “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” and “Bye-Bye, Baby.” The two shows will run in rotating repertory through Aug. 16. Tickets are on sale at the Butte box office: 719-689-6402 or online at ButteTheater.com or ThinAirTheatre.com. Those who need to reschedule a reservation for shows canceled due to COVID-19 should reach Mel Moser at 719-689-6402 or via email at info@ButteTheater.com.
Currently, events in July through the fall are still on schedule.