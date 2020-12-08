Teller County saw a surge in COVID-19 cases in November and has moved the COVID-19 dial to level orange – high risk. Because of the surge, all Cripple Creek city offices are closed to the public.
On Dec. 2, Cripple Creek Finance Director Paul Harris reported to the Cripple Creek City Council that there have been 646 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit locally in March. Of those, 391 of those cases were found in November.
A few days into December, the total cases jumped to 683, of which 419 were in Woodland Park, 115 were in Divide and 99 were in Florissant.
The “good” news for Cripple Creek is that it’s had only 37 cases, or about 5% of the county’s total positive cases. Victor has had only 13 cases or 2% of the county’s total.
City Administrator Ray White said his office and Bronco Billy’s were able to work out details on changes to the company’s expansion plans, which will likely have to come back to council in January for new approvals. Work on the drainage portion of the expansion, which hasn’t changed, will begin in January and will take about two months.
Council certified the city’s property tax mill levy for 2021 at 2.21 mills for each dollar of the city’s total valuation of $61.27 million. This includes 0.108% for local growth.
It was good news/bad news for the city’s estimated expenditures and revenues in the 2021 budget.
Expenditures will likely be down by as much as 26% overall. No big capital projects are planned and the city also shouldn’t need to use any of its unappropriated reserves, Harris said.
However, he added that because of various COVID-19 restrictions and the numbers of gambling devices in play, revenues will also be down.
All 2021 budget documents are available on the city website, cityofcripplecreek.com, under the budget documents tab on the finance department page.
White added that, since Amendment 77 was approved on Nov. 3 allowing Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City to lift wager limits and add new games, he has been in contact with Black Hawk on how it’s new ordinance will regulate the changes.
“We will draft a similar ordinance that should be ready next month,” he said.