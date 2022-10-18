A history lesson and patriotic celebration, the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the American Legion Post 171 in Cripple Creek combined preservation and a sense of accomplishment.
Over the past several years, the members refurbished and remodeled the Victorian structure built in 1900 at 4th and Carr Street. Estimated at $65,000, the project came in under budget, said Commander David Donatto.
The remodel includes the Hall of Heroes Military Museum on the lower level of the building.
According to a history provided by the Post’s Adjutant, Rich Ingold, the legion was founded in 1934 in Victor, one of two in southern Teller County. After WWII and the decline of gold mining, the members could not support two clubs, so they flipped a coin and Cripple Creek’s Post 171 won the toss, Ingold said.
The building was once a Christian Science Reading Room and the music room for the high school across the street.
In 2002, the city of Cripple Creek deeded the building to the American Legion with the condition that the members maintain the structure and remain active.
There is no problem about keeping active, as the Legion’s activities include setting headstones and conducting funeral services for veterans while donating cemetery plots for Legion veterans.
The members place flags on graves of veterans and distribute presents to veterans at the care center in Fremont County. As well, the post keeps a box outside for flags to be retired — 250 last year. Coming up, the Legion will host a Trunk-or-Treat for young ones on Oct. 31. As well, the legion supports the activities of the Gold Camp Association and the Two Mile High Club.
The dedication that Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, paid tribute to Joe Harris who designed and drew in charcoal the 21-foot mural across one wall of the interior.
The mural depicts moments and characters from America’s wars in Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf, Iraq, Bosnia and Afghanistan, with a piece dedicated to the Cold War. Throughout the mural, Harris has placed photographs to include one of the Twin Towers, as they burned during the attacks of Sept. 11. There is a flag-draped coffin to denote the soldiers coming home from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I’m so proud of this — which I’m not supposed to be, I know,” said Harris who lives in Cripple Creek.
After the dedication, the members gave tours and hosted a reception.