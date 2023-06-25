Following several meetings over this past spring, the City of Cripple Creek’s Park and Recreation Department now has council’s approval to go forward with a Community Action Plan to address the city’s recreational needs regarding quality of life. The plan was presented by Director Connie Dodrill at the June 7 council meeting and approved by council on June 21.

The CAP defines the city’s needs based on the input of participants representing various sectors from throughout the community. Plans include development and improvements to recreation infrastructure at the city’s existing parks, to include the Pocket Park on E. Bennett Ave., completion of the sledding hill and re-surfacing the BMX track at Mountain View Adventure Park.

Future projects include conceptual plans for a walkway along the Cripple Creek stream-bed and recreational use partnership with the Teller County Fairgrounds.

The plan also addresses goals to improve communication channels, economic development, marketing, retention of cultural heritage, livability, and community enrichment; all identified and deemed to be important by the various committees through the workshop process.

Highlights include a Farmers Market, arts events, incorporation of Cripple Creek history and heritage in CC-V School curriculum, trail connectivity and growing the business sector through the Chamber of Commerce. For more more information on the Community Action Plan and involvement, contact the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Department at 719-689-3514.

Historic Preservation

The City of Cripple Creek receives funding annually from the revenue generated by the gaming industry in the State of Colorado to be used for the purpose of historic preservation. The Historic Preservation program provides cash/match funds for exterior improvements to historic structures including structural stabilization (foundations, walls and roofs) and waterproofing (windows, roofs, paint and historic siding).

In addition, Public/Non-Profit programs may include improvements to façade aesthetics, awnings, signs, and certain interior items (furnaces, wiring and plumbing considered dangerous to the structure).

For the year 2023, HP has designated $100,000 for two separate programs designed to provide an incentive to property owners to restore the exterior of historic structures:

• Residential – structures must have been constructed prior to or in the year of 1920; and Public/Non-Profit – structures must have been constructed between 1896–1910

The HP commission approved grants for projects on the following properties:

• $30,000 for the circa 1898 St. Nicholas Hotel located at 233 E. Eaton

• $4,230 for a circa 1900 residence located at 129 W. Carr Ave.

• $5,637.71 for a circa 1900 residence located at 128 N 4th St.

• $4320 for a circa 1896 located at 323 E. Carr Ave.

• $13,301.38 for a circa 1901 residence located at 210 3rd St.

• $5,220 for a circa 1900 residence located at 305 N. Fourth St.

• $16,658.91 for a circa 1898 residence located at 140 W. Masonic Ave.

For more information regarding grant eligibility and application process contact HP Director Renee Mueller at 719-689-3905, rmueller@cripple-creek.co.us.

EV Charging Stations

With accommodation for electric vehicles becoming more of a necessity, the city must improve its number of charging stations as well as their efficiency, according to Jeff Mosher, Special Projects Director. Mosher recommended creation and upgrade of EV charging stations to Level 2 and Level 3 to be installed on city owned or leased properties.

He recommended that, rather than the current owner/operator model, the city enter into a revenue share agreement where a provider covers all upfront costs, oversees the installation and operations of the stations, upgrades and repairs equipment as necessary, pays the for the electric usage, and pays the city a portion of the revenue collected. The expectation of a revenue sharing model would have zero upfront and operational cost to the city and include a small income to the city budget. Several possible locations exist and will be determined at a later date.

In other City business

• Council voted to continue with the the city’s legal representation of Attorney Erin Smith for legal services based on the upcoming move of her practice with a different firm, Maynes Bradford Shipps & Sheftel, LLP.

• Approved a sub-leasing agreement with The Funky Little Theater for property located on Thurlow Ave. for actor and staff housing.

• Approved a lease agreement with the Two-Mile High Club using approximately 360 square feet of storage space in the basement of the Jail Museum. The space is used to store products that are sold to support and maintain the donkey herd.

• Pyramid Construction Company will commence work on mill overlay paving and pothole repair on N. B St., Galena and Teller 1.