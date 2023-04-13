Crews working the Rampart fire near Woodland Park reached 50% containment, according to a Wednesday afternoon update from the U.S. Forest Service, the lead response agency.

Crews secured the fire line and mopped up a 100-foot interior from the line, according to a tweet from the Forest Service. Light smoke remained visible off Rampart Range Road due to heavy fuels burning well inside the fire's perimeter.

The fire, which started Tuesday afternoon about 2.5 miles southeast of Woodland Park, has burned 20 acres, the Forest Service said.

Smoke is expected to remain in the area because heavy fuels are still burning in the interior of the fire. High winds were expected all day, and a red flag warning by the National Weather Service was in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Rampart fire burned in the Waldo Canyon Burn Scar with grass and ponderosa pine fueling the blaze.

The Forest Service said crews had placed a fire hose all the way around the fire by late Tuesday. They used water to contain the fire by cooling its edges.

A single-engine air tanker was on the scene Tuesday with water drops to assist firefighters from the Forest Service and numerous departments in Teller County and El Paso County.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department teamed up with neighboring fire departments to send five engines with a total of 18 firefighters to assist fire containment efforts, according to spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino.

Badger Creek fire

Evacuation orders in the area of Hartsel in Park County have transitioned to pre-evacuations as of 8 p.m. Wednesday evening for the Badger Creek fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon southwest of Wilkerson Pass.

The fire was at 41 acres as of 3 p.m. and is burning near Latigo Loop and McMurray Road, which is south of U.S. 24 near Pike and San Isabel National Forest land, according to an alert from the county. It was first reported around noon.

Hartsel Fire Protection District, Southern Park County Fire Protection District and air support were on the scene Wednesday.

Several structures are reportedly at risk and an evacuation order was put in effect for a five-mile radius in Badger Creek Ranch. That same area is now under pre-evacuation at 8 p.m., according to an update from Park County.

An emergency shelter is set up at the Fairplay Community Center, 880 Bogue St. Livestock and other large animas can be moved to the Fairplay Fairgrounds.

Neither the containment nor the cause of the fire has been reported.

Firefighters continue battling the 403 fire that has burned 1,518 acres in Park and Teller counties since last week, with 88% containment as of Tuesday. The Park County Sheriff's Office said last week that the 403 fire was allegedly caused by improper disposal of ashes.

Crews are also containing the Rampart fire in El Paso County, which sparked Tuesday and was 50% contained by late Wednesday afternoon.

High fire danger is expected across south and southeast Colorado through Thursday as winds pick up amid continued dryness and heat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.