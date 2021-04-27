How does the saying go? April showers bring May flowers? Well … maybe not at 9,000 feet!
Snow or sun, Woodland Park is gearing up for spring. Spring in the City Above the Clouds means a few things: hiking weather, the return of farmer’s markets and festivals, and — for City Public Works and Parks and Recreation staff — a whole lot of preparation.
All city of Woodland Park sports fields and parks are prepared and maintained by the city Facilities Maintenance Division. Sports programming and park rentals are coordinated through the Parks and Recreation Department. Parks and Recreation also provides a variety of sports and activities planning, and promotes trails and open space to enhance the quality of life for its residents. These two departments work together to make sure parks and fields are ready for play in the spring.
The two parks in town that require the most maintenance and preparation are Meadow Wood Sports Complex and Memorial Park. These are the City’s most popular parks, and require more time and attention than others.
Meadow Wood Sports Complex features
• three natural turf/irrigated ball fields
• one synthetic turf baseball field
• one synthetic turf multipurpose field
• four tennis/pickleball courts
• hockey rink (inline skating rink/basketball court in the summer)
• playground
• dog park
• walking trail
The three natural turf fields require hours of preparation to be ready for opening day, the first Saturday in May. The dirt infields are turned over, the grass outfields are aerated and fertilized, the water is turned on and irrigation is tested. The restroom and concession areas are checked for any leaks. On the other hand, the synthetic turf fields are available for play as soon as the snow is off the playing areas.
Tennis/Pickleball courts open on April 1 as long as there is no snow or ice on the playing area.
The regulation size hockey rink is used for ice hockey and skating during the winter months. After ice season, the shade system is taken down, benches are removed, surface matting removed and all are placed into storage until the next season. The white paint, Luminice, is washed off the concrete and rink is converted to inline skating with two portable basketball standards brought in from storage.
Memorial Park features
• one large group pavilion
• one gazebo
• four picnic shelters
• one performance shelter
• a pond with fishing dock
• interactive lazy river
• basketball court
• playground
• concrete walking trail
• year-round restrooms
In the spring, winter damage is repaired, the grass is aerated and fertilized, water is turned on and irrigation is tested, mulch areas are groomed and replenished, and the pond fountains are put back in place.
The Facilities Maintenance Division is also responsible for preparation, care, and maintenance of the flower gardens throughout town.
Flower gardens are located throughout the city at parks and major intersections and along US Highway 24. The flowers are purchased and gardens maintained by the Public Works department. Assistance is always welcome with the planting and maintenance of the flower gardens. Interested in adopting a garden? Please contact the Public Works Department.
Here in Woodland Park, we’re lucky to have some of the best scenery in Colorado. We hope you’ll take in some of that scenery in one of our many beautiful parks.
Robyn Brown is Public Works Director, Cindy Keating is the Parks and Recreation Director and Steve Varner is the Crew Chief for the Parks, Buildings and Grounds Division for the city of Woodland Park.