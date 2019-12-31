Competing against 46 teams across southern Colorado, Cresson Mountain Top Builders received recognition for their outstanding presentation at the Southern Colorado FIRST Lego League qualifier in November.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition for Science and Technology) challenges students from 9 to 14 years old to identify something in their community and design a solution in a unique and creative way.
“They invited our city administrator, Mark Campbell, and our city clerk, Janelle Sciacca, to talk about what problems there are in the city,” said Tonya Copley, reading instructor at Cresson Elementary School in Cripple Creek who leads the builders, an after-school club.
After conferring with each other, the students decided to imagine restoring the creek to flow through a city park. “Cripple Creek is named after a creek and nobody even knows there’s a creek here,” Copley said.
Along with the research, the kids had to present their findings at the competition at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs. “They presented it as a newscast with a newscaster on scene and a newscaster in the newsroom,” Copley said.
In a team effort with his wife, Ralph Copley teaches the technology aspect of the project while helping the students find resources. “They found pictures of creeks that had been restored and discovered techniques used to restore the creek,” he said. “They talked about the benefits of restoration, such as being able to see the creek, enjoy the history and learning how it will change the economics of the area.”
Along with the creek project, the students had to program a robot to perform tasks on a Lego-style game board provided by FIRST. “They had to explain the programming and problem-solving decisions and were judged on the project,” Tonya Copley said.
The tasks the robot performed included removing abutments to traffic and removing beams without knocking down buildings. The robots are battery-powered and can be programmed either through proprietary software or any common program language.
FIRST contests incorporate technology as well as core values. “It is not about winning or losing, it’s about being a cooperative person, helping their teammates as well as their community. It’s about a friendly competition,” Tonya Copley said.