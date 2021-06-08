Depicting needles, pills, a bong, marijuana plants and a cracked vase, a poster by Mikela Rankin has taken the Cresson Elementary fifth-grader to a national drug-awareness contest.
Sponsored by the Victor Elks Lodge No. 367 to honor Red Ribbon Week, the contest is intended to educate students about the dangerous effects of drugs and alcohol.
Along with the drawings of drug-related symbols, Rankin added cautionary messages in crayon: “Do I Really Understand What I’m Getting Into?” she asks. “Stop! Think! Heal, Don’t Deal!”
Rankin’s artwork, along with the posters drawn by Brisa Moreno and Charlie Shaw, third-and fourth-graders, respectively, advanced to the state contest sponsored by the National Elks Foundation.
Shaw and Moreno drew colorful posters, each accented with the words: “Drug Abuse, No Excuse.”
The Elks hosted a reception last week to honor the three who are students at the Cripple Creek school. Each received a tablet and $50.