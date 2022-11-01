CRIPPLE CREEK • A combination tea room, coffee shop and restaurant offering homemade dishes and desserts, as well as a boutique selling classy apparel, antiques and NFL items, Creations Everlasting enhances the scene on Cripple Creek’s Bennett Avenue.
“We have everything,” said Edie Smith, who owns the business.
Smith launched Creations Everlasting 15 years ago in the former Golden Horseshoe Casino on West Bennett Avenue. In the beginning, she served tea and coffee and sold antiques. When a customer requested pastries, she expanded the inventory and added two tables, then four tables.
“Then I started serving food — and the rest is history,” she said. “We had antiques in the back, and I had customers coming in from Aspen and Vail.”
Eventually, she moved the business to an area attached to the Double Eagle Hotel and Casino, with a retail section facing Bennett Avenue and a tearoom/restaurant in the back.
For the apparel side of the business, Smith travels to markets in Brazil, Las Vegas and New York. “People are just amazed when they come here,” she said. “I don’t want what everybody else has. I have a European line coming in.”
For some, however, it’s the kitchen creations that draws them in. “I made the best chili the other day, with spices and seared brisket on top,” she said.
With her culinary expertise, the homemade biscuits and cornbread, collard greens, ham hocks and fried chicken, Smith is a multi-tasking entrepreneur. “I’m going to start posting when I have soul food,” she said.
A part-time resident of Cripple Creek with her husband, Michael Smith, she is an avid sponsor of organizations such as the Homestead House Museum, the Two Mile High Club and Friends of the Butte.
“Edie made gift baskets for the actors when they first got here,” said Zack Sztanyo, manager of the Butte Theater and a regular consumer of the fresh-ground coffee from a Colorado roaster sold at Creations Everlasting.
“I love Cripple Creek, love this town,” Smith said.
Smith, who has used her creative skills to brighten the ambiance of the shop, is gearing up for the holidays. “I’ve got a fireplace coming in for my Christmas Town,” she said. “We’ll have a Christmas Tree in the center with lights all around.”