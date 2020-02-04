Only 4% of people voice their complaints to you about something you’ve done. Are they voicing their dismay to others? You bet.
A positive experience begins with the right intent — an opportunity to offer something meaningful. In today’s world, we are cautious of germs. Grocery stores offer antibacterial wipes for their carts to destroy our risk of being infected because infection is not something we want to pass along to our family and friends. Why? Germs come back to bite us. The same is true with a complaint. You have an opportunity to wipe a complaint into oblivion, and instead, create something positive to pass along.
Customer service has reached a new level, and in fact, has entered into the realm of being much more personal. Consumers expect to learn more before they make a purchase. On the flipside, people’s lives are visible like an open book with the pages flapping in the wind. Successful businesses offer a service, nonprofits included, and see the open book as an opportunity to give back. They see a person’s likes and needs. Businesses create a positive experience when they offer, i.e. advertise, their services to satisfy the likes and needs of people. Advertising takes many forms and one of the most important is print because people put confidence in something they hold in their hands and receive from a reputable source.
A positive experience is something we can always give to others. First, it begins with a conversation with a disgruntled customer. We read about voice-recognition technology and in this paragraph it means JUST THAT. A person hears your voice and recognizes your sincerity to make things better.
We’ve moved so far into the digital world that we ignore the basics, which are the most important. Getting together, talking, and developing collaborations are still the mainframe. So, a person is not happy with your service and they are telling their friends to avoid working with you. There’s obviously a misunderstanding because your goal is to offer superior service. So, in response, you go above and beyond to offer an extra service. You call or visit the person to ask, “Is everything alright between us?”
The conversation is the beginning and then there are other opportunities to give back while moving forward. Here are some examples provided by valuable partners: send personal notes; add value by referring business; add a person’s name into conversations with them; end conversations in a polite way with “have a good day”; and find an emotional connection — a common bond.
This giving back message is an invitation to participate in giving back to others through positive intentions to wipe away negativity.
For more information about participating as a nonprofit writer for this column connect with Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.
Gayle Gross facilitates the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County and consults with nonprofits on growing market share. She’s the mother of two grown boys who also live in Woodland Park. Her passion is art.