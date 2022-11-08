The small choices you make each day create the life you live.
Our choices can lead to frustration, exhaustion and burnout.
Or our choices can lead to a sustainable life that energizes instead of depleting us.
I’m slowly moving toward the later approach, and here’s how I’m doing it.
First, I ask this question to get perspective on just about any situation. “Could I do this for eight years?”
If the answer is a “heck no,” I’ve got work to do, and I can ask, “What would it need to be like for my answer to be ‘yes?’”
Sometimes, that’s all I need to make choices that are sustainable.
If not, it can help to magnify the situation and to ask, “What would happen if I did this ‘X’ for everyone?”
For example, I used to spend 15 minutes on the phone each time I scheduled a session with a particular client.
When I considered what would happen if I talked to every client for 15 minutes every time we scheduled a session, I knew I had a problem.
On a small scale, the 15-minute conversation wasn’t a big deal. But, on a large scale, I couldn’t keep it up. Eventually, I would have ended up running out of time and resenting it.
Parenting expert Janet Lansbury says when we’re annoyed or angry with our kids, we’ve missed an opportunity to set a boundary. I think the same thing is true with all relationships. When we’re annoyed, resentful or angry, we’ve missed an opportunity to communicate a need or to set a limit with the other person. Sometimes, this means negotiating what will work for you both or simply stating what works for you.
I also like to look for an underlying pattern that may be present in the situation.
“What’s underneath this choice or behavior?” is a fantastic question to get to the core of the situation.
Beneath the phone calls was a habit of people pleasing and worrying what others will think.
Recognizing that I held the belief that I need to please people and manage their responses, allowed me to decide if it was true and helpful or instead not my job and actually harmful.
I also find noticing your physical and emotional responses can also help you decide if what you’re doing is working for you.
You could ask, “Do I look forward to doing ‘X’ or do I dread it? Do I feel energized or drained by ‘X’?”
Lastly, I can ask, “Do I want to do this?” If the answer is ‘No,” I can ask, “What do I want to do instead?”
As you make choices that work for you, there’s no guarantee everyone will like them. But, if you’re happier and healthier as a result, I trust many people beyond you will benefit from your state of well-being.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer, wellness and mindset coach, and gardener. She helps people to cultivate resilient bodies, minds, and gardens. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached through her website, joannazaremba.com.