WOODLAND PARK • The Colorado Chapter of the International Western Music Association will present “In the Shadow of Pikes Peak” Friday, Sept. 3 at Ute Pass Cultural Center.
The concert features Lonnie “Lon” Joe Hannah, founding member of the Sons of San Joaquin, along with Rex Rideout, Ernie Martinez, Levi Richardson and A Cowboys Legacy.
The concert is a project of Donna and Tom Hatton, local ranchers and entertainers. “People can come to the concert and get the Western experience,” Donna Hatton said.
For this concert, A Cowboy Legacy includes the Don Park, the Hattons and 12-year-old Evie Hatton Gutierrez, their granddaughter.
To enhance the Western ambience, the cultural center will be decorated with a campfire/ranching theme.
Included in the event are Mickie Richardson and her Mountain Eire Dancers.
The concert is from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Tickets are $10 at the door; kids 12 and under are free, and the bar is open from 6 to 7 p.m.
“We are local and want to make this an annual event,” Donna Hatton said. “We do this to try to keep the Western heritage alive with stories, poetry and the old cowboy-trail music.”