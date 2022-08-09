In late spring and early summer, birds are busy building nests and raising their young. However, one exception is the freeloading Brown-headed Cowbird, laying its eggs in the nests of other birds, a behavior known as nest parasitism.
In Colorado, Brown-headed Cowbirds have been documented to parasitize about 40 species of songbirds! The female searches for nests, then removes one egg and replaces it with her own. The “victims” of the cowbirds end up incubating the eggs and feeding the young cowbirds. Their instinct to care for their offspring is so strong that they even continue to feed the cowbird after it fledges. In my yard I have witnessed a bizarre scene, Dark-eyed Junco adults feeding juvenile Brown-headed Cowbirds twice their size.
Brown-headed Cowbirds are in the Blackbirds and Orioles group, a diverse collection of birds with sturdy and pointed beaks. All of the males have at least some black color on the body and some have bright colored and iridescent plumage. Other blackbird species likely to be seen in Teller County include Brewer’s Blackbird and Red-winged Blackbird, and others that are less common include Western Meadowlark, Common Grackle and Bullock’s Oriole.
Brown-headed Cowbirds are larger than a sparrow and the male has a shiny black body with a dark brown head. The female appears very sparrow-like with a brownish-gray body with a paler throat. Their beaks are short and thick and the tail is short, too. Note that juveniles are brownish with a fine streaking on the chest and a scaly appearance on the back. Cowbirds typically arrive in late April and tend to leave Teller by early September.
The “song” of the male is a short high-pitched whistle with a fluid quality, rising in pitch. The song is often accompanied with a courtship display. The male will perch near females with a heads up display, fluffing his feathers and bowing downward as he emits the “water whistle.” Cowbird vocalizations also include a rapid chattery call.
Brown-headed Cowbirds ground forage with their tail raised, looking for seeds, insects and other invertebrates. Typically seen in pairs, they will flock outside of the breeding season, often with other blackbirds and starlings. Their preferred habitats are grasslands, shrublands, farms and ranches, urban areas, meadows, open woodlands and forest edges.
The cowbird name is derived from their association with cows and other grazing mammals, feeding on insects flushed by the herd movements. Historically cowbirds travelled with large roaming herds like buffalo. Since these grazers were always on the move, so were the cowbirds. This nomadic lifestyle would not allow time to build nests and incubate eggs, so that may have led to the behavior of dumping their eggs into other nests. Or perhaps, like some people, they’re just lazy.
Notable reports in July from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
Mourning Dove — one singing on July 26
Band-tailed Pigeon — one flyover on July 12
Rufous Hummingird — a couple sightings, first “fall” sighting on July 24
Calliope Hummingbird — a few sightings, first “fall” sighting on July 19
Red-naped Sapsucker — a few sightings at water features
Cordilleran Flycatcher — one around most of the time, singing
Warbling Vireo — a few sightings, singing into mid-July
Townsend’s Solitaire — one calling on July 3
Red-breasted Nuthatch — one on July 17
Brown Creeper — one on July 31
Western Tanager — a couple sightings at water features
Black-headed Grosbeak — one around some of the time
Chipping Sparrow — a few sightings, singing into mid-July
Lark Sparrow — one on July 29, new species for yard area
Brown-headed Cowbird — a few sightings, singing into late July
Cassin’s Finch — a couple sightings
Red Crossbill — a few around some of the time
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.