Due to the collaboration of multiple Teller County partners, as of last week, 2,463 residents had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 757 of them, the second dose.
“Teller County has worked together with UCHealth/Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, Safeway, Peak Vista Community Health, and private partners (including Woodland Park Community Church, the City of Woodland Park, and others) to reach out and provide vaccine to the public as quickly as possible,” said Karen Muntzert, administrative assistant with Teller County Public Health and Environment.
Of those county residents who are 70 and older, 1,974 have been vaccinated (1,719 of those receiving the first dose of the vaccine). “Those did not include the 260 vaccines given at the clinic Feb. 10 at Woodland Park Community Church,” said Sheryl Decker, county administrator, speaking at the commissioners meeting Feb. 11.
The clinic was for people over 65. But the majority were 70 and over,” Decker said. “At the same time, 82 people received second doses of the vaccine.”
The church, whose pastor is Kirk Greenstreet, offered the facility for the clinic.
“I want to thank the Woodland Park Community Church,” Decker said. “They put this together, fed us, opened their facility, managed it and cleaned up. They did everything above and beyond.”
County commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams showed up to lend support to the effort. “We spoke to residents who were happy with the way things were being run and appreciated Teller County taking care of our own,” Williams said.
In other vaccine news, Laura Lawrence, with Peak Vista, urged residents who have not been vaccinated to call the clinic at 719-344-7714.
As well, Kathy Lowry, executive director of Teller Senior Coalition, offered assistance with information at 719-687-3330. For a ride to the clinic sites, seniors can reserve a spot by calling 687-0256. Vaccine information is also available at tellercovid.com.