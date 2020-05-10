Testing for the coronavirus in Teller County has resumed at three sites.
The schedule for the week of May 11:
1. WOODLAND PARK: Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelley's Road (80863), 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
2. CRIPPLE CREEK: Cresson Elementary/School Based Health Center, 412 N. C St. Cripple Creek (80813), 9 to 11 a.m. May 15.
3. DIVIDE: Peak Vista, 34 Hybrook Road South (80814), 1 to 3 p.m. May 15.
According to information from Teller County Joint Information Center, visitors will be asked to fill out a demographic form prior to testing. The form collects basic information such as income and family size to determine if the patient qualifies for any assistance.
Participants 12 years of age and older who are symptomatic (i.e. cough, shortness of breath, fever greater than 100 degrees, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste/smell) will be tested for COVID-19 and will be asked to present a form of ID and insurance card, if applicable. Some patients will be eligible for a fee scale discount.
This testing site is open to the community, and those receiving testing are not required to be a patient. First responders and front-line health care workers are eligible for testing, even if they are non-symptomatic. No appointment or doctor’s referral is required to receive testing.
Testing will be conducted as long as testing supplies are available. Fridays will be in the Cripple Creek/Victor area, but may rotate. This will be dependent on demand in that area.
A letter to the community by regional medical officer Jeremy DeWall, M.D., offers reassurance about safety measures taken by all Emergency Medical Services’ agencies during the COVID-19 crisis.
For instance, all first responders will wear personal protection equipment and use airway protection boxes to decrease exposure fo EMS clinicians during transport. “We have the most up-to-date and advanced EMS guidelines for care of all our patients, including COVID-19 patients,” DeWall writes. “This may include new medications special positioning of patients during transport to improve breathing and decrease lung injury.”
As well, the EMS agencies are working with other healthcare partners in the community to develop a telehealth program, integrating EMS with emergency-medicine physicians to allow patients to be at home. “We have the ability to care for all patients, regardless of the complaint,” DeWall writes.
Find additional information related to the coronavirus is at tellercovid.com.